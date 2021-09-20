XV of France: the new jersey unveiled

Le Coq Sportif has designed a tunic that highlights blue-white-red with a tricolor band that runs from the shoulder to the shorts.

It will be released on November 7 at the Stade de France, against the Argentinian Pumas at the opening of the autumn tour (Georgia and All Blacks also on the program). Les Bleus – les Bleues also – will put on the new jersey, designed by Le Coq Sportif and unveiled this morning by the French Rugby Federation.

” Our tricolor band is placed on the outfit, a metaphor for the momentum towards victory. “

The Coq Sportif

Almost electric blue – “cobalt blue” according to Le Coq Sportif – it is distinguished by the highlighting of the colors of the flag. From the shoulder, passing on the side, to the bottom of the shorts, a blue-white-red band “in motion arises on the outfit, a metaphor for the momentum towards victory», Explains the supplier.

Small problem, however, highlighted by supporters as soon as it appeared on social networks, the beginning of this band, on the left shoulder, appears inverted, the red starting from the neck and ending in blue. For some sarcasm reminding that it is not the team of the Netherlands …

These few words are engraved in the collar: “Our jersey, our history, our country“. This is an outfit “100% made in France”, underlines Le Coq sportif.

