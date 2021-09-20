Zazie impressed by Yoann Launay’s “metamorphosis”, he lost 75 kilos

Ten years already. In 2012, the first season of The Voice was broadcast on TF1. Since then, thousands of candidates have tried their luck in the telecrochet. And to celebrate the ten years of the show, many have agreed to come again to confront the red chairs of the jurors in The Voice All-Stars. Saturday, September 18, it is Yoann Launay who made his return on the set of the show. “Wow, you’ve changed in six years,” Nikos Aliagas noted immediately upon finding the candidate for season 4. “Yes, I moved, yes,” replied the talent that had convinced Zazie with the title These people- there, Jacques Brel, during the blind auditions, in 2015, and who had been eliminated just before the semi-final.





“Today, we take the same person and we remove 75 kilos,” said Yoann Launay who has completely transformed. “I think people will recognize me anyway, I kept the sideburns what,” he added, still hoping to be recognized by his former coach, back in the program. “The ultimate reward would be for Zazie to say to herself: ‘Ah, it’s Yoann” and find the coach I had at the time. ” While playing Hello Maman Bobo, by Alain Souchon, Yoann Launay had the good surprise to see Zazie turn around. Listening, the singer had not recognized him, however. “It’s crazy. It was predestined,” she commented upon discovering the candidate.

“You are transformed my Yoann”, noted Zazie, before adding: “Hats off, because (…)

