18th in Serie A, 60 years erased: but what is happening at Juventus Turin?

Is this the Cristiano Ronaldo counter-effect? Juventus was lightened during the summer by dropping his Portuguese with his staggering salary for mainly economic reasons. She also rejuvenated herself by letting the 36-year-old go. And yet, she has taken a serious turn for the worse in recent months. So much so that it is unrecognizable at the start of the Italian season, even for its most loyal followers. If the departure of CR7 may have contributed to this situation, it is not the only explanation for the ills of a Turin team in full doubt. And stuck in the depths of the ranking, at an 18th place unworthy of its status!

This ain’t the real Juve, it can’t be

Their record is catastrophic. There are no other words. After four days of the championship, the Bianconeri are still looking for their first victory. This is only the fourth time in their history that this has happened to them at this stage of the event, the first in sixty years! Worse perhaps when we know the DNA of the club: Juve remains on a series of 18 matches without managing to keep its clean sheet, three units from its historical record (note: 21 in 1955). The evil is therefore deep. And don’t just date from this season.





Serie A Napoli win easily against Udinese and take the lead 8 HOURS AGO

Since the start of this exercise, however, the problem is even more glaring. “What we’ve seen so far is not the real Juve, it can’t be“, summarized Leonardo Bonucci last week before starting the C1. An observation that still holds. And Sunday’s match against AC Milan further illustrated: after an interesting first period, the Turinese were content to play low before being punished (1-1). Once again. For the third time in four games, the formation of Piedmont, still in search of a goal after the break this season, gave again after opening the score.

How to explain it?

The reasons for this unusual feverishness are of course multiple. Personal errors, for example, contribute to this missed start to the season. But while Juve regularly display an inability to build collectively, it is also and perhaps above all a matter of mind and state of mind. “It goes through those last 15 minutes where you have to understand that you have to be mean, it’s part of learning for some players“, got annoyed by the coach Massimiliano Allegri after the draw against Milan.”Here, we play to win the championship. And to win a championship, this kind of match doesn’t have to end in a draw.“.

Returning to business this summer to settle the failed bet Andrea Pirlo, Allegri finds himself in the viewfinder of some. Already ! If he has regularly been singled out in the past for his too cautious and pragmatic game, the results pleaded for him. Today, this is not the case for the moment. In the Boot, we then wonder about some of his decisions, such as leaving Matthijs de Ligt on the bench at kick-off against Naples and Milan or limiting the minutes of Dejan Kulusevski. And his “offensive” speech is also talking.

From his first press conference for his return, the Tuscan-accented Bianconero coach, for example, tackled Leonardo Bonucci: “Leonardo went to Milan (in the summer of 2017, editor’s note) then he came back. If he wants the armband he can go buy one and play with it on the street. “And on Sunday, it was his little sentence on his choice to have launched Federico Chiesa in the 72nd that caused the ink to flow:”On the changes, I was wrong. At this point in the match, I should have put more defensive players“, he slipped before throwing:”I needed him to bring the ball into the opposing camp. He has to grow up and realize what he can do because we are at Juventus“. A surprising projection about a player like Chiesa.

Allegri, the right choice?

Known for being able to be pungent with his players while being quite authoritarian in the management of his groups but also for having unlimited faith in the result before the aesthetic, Massimiliano Allegri can currently give the impression of caricaturing himself. However, there are doubts about his ability to meet the challenge offered to him by Juve. Today, he is no longer at the head of a formation of senators, experienced in Serie A games and able to control a match or their emotions.

If the Turin board sought him out and offered him extended powers but also a long contract, it was to carry out his new project, marked by investments in young people with high potential. He must help them progress while winning. But one question remains: the pragmatic philosophy and the style of the former coach who allowed Juve to crush Italian football with five league titles but also four Italian Cups and two Super Cups are they compatible with this ” youth operation “? For the moment, this is not obvious. For the moment … Because we have to give him time, which does not really look like Juve there either.

Serie A Hanging on by Milan, Juve still do not win Yesterday At 8:37 PM