20 years later, a legendary Nintendo character discovered in a Sega Dreamcast game

A Nintendo character was discovered in a Sega Dreamcast game twenty years after its creation.

Video game developers are little comedians. We told you about it some time ago, some like to leave hidden messages for players, which are discovered more or less long after the games are released. Whether it is a nod to the players (Yoshi who appears as a surprise guest in Super Mario 64) or a reference to other works of pop culture (Rutger Hauer’s tirade at the end of Blade runner included in Cyberpunk 2077), it’s almost a tradition in the video game industry.

Latest discovery, the archaeologist of the video game CombyLaurent1, member of the DELUGE Project collective, has unearthed a secret hidden in the prototype of a Sega Dreamcast racing game from the year 2000. Into the nooks and crannies of in-game data Sega GT lurked a famous character from the Nintendo team, the brother of the most famous plumber in history: Luigi.

In search of the lost easters eggs

The latter was hidden in a race called “SonyGT2”, a direct reference to the racing game. Gran Turismo 2 on PlayStation, against which Sega GT was directly in competition. We see Luigi dressed in his usual attire, blue overalls, green sweater and cap, giving the start of the race. This discovery quickly made the rounds on social networks, with CombyLaurent1 enthusiastically declaring:

“Attention, this is completely crazy !!!! Secret race in a Dreamcast prototype of SEGA GT !!!! The name of the race is” sonygt2 “!!!! Who’s there? It’s Luigi !!!!!!! ! “

Beware, this is completely crazy !!! Secret race in a Dreamcast prototype of SEGA GT !!! Name of the race is “sonygt2” !!!

CombyLaurent1 told the magazine Kotaku :

“When I found Luigi yesterday, I was laughing out loud. I knew this stuff existed thanks to the anecdotes of old dev. I never thought I would run into him on one of my prototypes.”

However, Luigi does not appear in the final version of Sega GT, or even in its suite on Xbox Sega GT 2002. It was certainly a private joke between developers, which was absolutely not intended to be discovered by the general public. Recall that in the year 2000, Nintendo and Sega were still two rival teams desperate to win the console war (which Sony ended up winning by KO with its PlayStation 2).

If now nobody is surprised to see Mario and Sonic sharing the poster of the last game dedicated to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, twenty years ago, it seemed totally impossible. We can only invite those nostalgic for this time to go and consult the site for the preservation of the video game heritage Sega Dreamcast Info, guaranteed to be old.