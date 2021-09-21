A French case, centered on the disappearance of little Grégory, hits the internet

The first two episodes of A French Affair were broadcast on TF1, this Monday, September 20. This mini-series centered on the affair of little Grégory caused a wave of sadness on the Web, but also anger on the part of some Internet users …

This Monday, September 20, the new series of TF1 was at the heart of minds … but also controversies. The first channel broadcast in prime time the anthology series “A French affair”. This very first season, made up of six 52-minute episodes, focuses on the disappearance of little Grégory. A news item that hit the headlines more than 30 years ago. October 16, 1984 will be forever etched in the memories of the French. This terrible date marks the disappearance of Grégory Villemin, a little boy aged 4, while he was at his home.

A news item that upset the French

A few hours later, the appalling happens. The body of the young child is found drowned in the Vologne, a river in the Vosges. Worse yet, her feet and hands were tied with cords while her face was covered with a woolen cap. Shocking images that literally upset all French people. 37 years later, the murderer has never been unmasked, but this unsolved case continues to unleash passions.

So much so that a mini-series had emerged in 2006 and had shocked public opinion. In 2019, it was Netflix’s turn to make a documentary on this affair, soberly titled “Gregory“. Very quickly, the streaming platform was a real success and the story continues to fuel people’s minds. Now, TF1 has chosen to shed light on this news item and to treat it from a new angle, that of a fiction more centered on the love of the parents of little Grégory.

A talented cast

Directed by Jérémie Guez and Alexandre Smia, this mini-series brings together a talented cast. In the roles of Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin, we find respectively Blandine Bellavoir and Guillaume Gouix. Guillaume de Tonquédec, Michaël Youn or even Gérard Jugnot also appear in the credits. Twitter subscribers have also praised the performance of Blandine Bellavoir.

Intense emotion

Throughout the evening, Internet users plunged back into the heart of the investigation and relived, as if it were yesterday, this story which continues to shiver down the spine. But from the first seconds of this fiction, emotion overwhelmed them and a large number of them could not restrain their tears in front of this first episode of “A French affair “.

“Chilling realism”

A sequence also froze the blood of all viewers. The reconstruction of the scene, where the police found the body of the small victim, feet and fists tied in the river, literally plunged Internet users back into horror. At that time, the photo of little Grégory had circulated in the media and it had shocked all French people. This image remains etched in people’s minds and seeing this scene on the small screen again caused a wave of terror on the Web.

“Indecency”

Although it upset viewers, this TF1 mini-series also provoked heated debate, and one particular reason scandalized the Twittosphere. The parents of the victim did not give their consent to TF1 to carry out this fiction. Worse yet, they weren’t even informed of such a production based on their story and the death of their son. Just knowing this, Internet users expressed their anger on the social network and shouted at “boycott“out of respect for Jean-Marie and Christine Villemin.

Nevertheless, unanimously, Internet users had a thought for this father and this mother who continue to live in this nightmare, and who have not managed to mourn their son since the murderer (s) court (in) t still, 37 years after the murder.

