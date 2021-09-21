More

    a hard blow stamped OL falls before Monaco!

    Claude Puel is not necessarily worried about the rest of the season despite the precarious situation of ASSE. With still no victory in six days of Ligue 1, the Greens remain even in disillusion on Saturday in Geoffroy-Guichard against the Girondins de Bordeaux (1-2).

    The coach of ASSE has therefore promised supporters a recovery from tomorrow in Monaco during the 7th day of L1 (19h). For this meeting, Jérôme Brisard was appointed to the whistle. On paper, we could see a happy omen for the Greens since he remains on two ASSE-ASM won by the Greens (2-0 in September 2018 and 1-0 in November 2019).

    Only problem, and it is size: Brisard is also the one who officiated at the VAR during the PSG-OL this Sunday (2-1)! And the latter did not really score points with Jean-Michel Aulas following the generous penalty awarded to Neymar. To top it off: it is Clément Turpin, central arbiter of the shock at the Parc des Princes, who will be at the helm of the VAR tomorrow at Louis II. An entire program…

    to summarize

    If Claude Puel promised ASSE to recover on Wednesday in Monaco after the defeat against the Girondins de Bordeaux (1-2), a major obstacle could obstruct this promising quest: the presence of Jérôme Brisard at the whistle.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

