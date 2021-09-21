A Star Wars game by Quantic Dream? Gautoz and Tom Henderson say so! | Xbox one

Disney started 2021 with a new logo and a fresh start for Lucasfilm Games and subsequently announced several video game projects this year. But it seems that this expansion does not stop there since a Star Wars game is in development with the French Quantic Dream.

A big French studio on a Star Wars game

The information was spotted this weekend on the morning show of Gautoz broadcast Thursday and visible below. According to him, Quantic Dream would develop a new Star Wars game ordered by Disney, which would explain why the studio would have put so much effort to improve its image after the revelations on the working conditions by Mediapart and the World.

The information was subsequently corroborated by Tom Henderson. The one that it is difficult to doubt after its recent leaks on Battlefield and Call of Duty confirms the existence of a Star Wars contract for Quantic Dream and specifies that the game has been in preparation for about 18 months.

For now, neither Disney nor Quantic Dream have confirmed the existence of the game, but it can be noted that Quantic Dream’s Twitter account liked a post from PS5Only that mentioned this rumor … before removing it.

Star Wars diversifies further

The fact that a new actor is handling a Star Wars licensed game is not necessarily surprising when you consider that the contract between Disney and Electronic Arts on the franchise ended last year. For its part, Quantic Dream formalized its break with Sony in February 2020 and found itself in a position that allows it unprecedented freedom and independence. Its CEO, David Cage, then spoke of his desire to continue creating different games.





We want to face new horizons, keep our passion alive and continue to trust the idea of ​​making different games.

When we take a look at the studio’s latest productions (Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, Heavy Rain …), we can already imagine the content of this new Star Wars game with a particularly dense writing work around key figures.

For its part, Disney has worked hard to relaunch some of its flagship liences since we have known since January that an open world Star Wars game is in development at Ubisoft. We have since learned that Ubisoft has won over Disney with its Avatar game, an open-world game slated for release in 2022.

In the hypothesis where the Quantic Dream Stars Wars game would be confirmed in the coming months, it is quite possible that it will be released on Xbox when we remember the words of David Cage during the summer of 2019: