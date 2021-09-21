Afghanistan: The local branch of Daesh claims the attacks against the Taliban

WANA NEWS AGENCY / Reuters The Afghan branch of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks carried out in Jalalabad against the Taliban (illustrative photo of a Taliban fighter in the streets of Kabul).

AFGHANISTAN – The terrorist group Islamic State of Afghanistan (IS-K) claimed responsibility for attacks carried out on Saturday (September 18) and Sunday (September 19) against the Taliban in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to its propaganda outlet Amaq.

In two statements, the local branch of Daesh claimed to be the author of “three separate bombings” targeting three “Taliban vehicles” Saturday in Jalalabad, then another “bomb attack” Sunday against ” a Taliban vehicle ”in this large city in eastern Afghanistan.





These are the first deadly attacks recorded since the departure of the last American troops from the country on August 30, after twenty years of military presence.

Precarious security situation

Saturday’s three explosions killed at least two people and injured around 20 others, a Taliban official said on condition of anonymity. An official of the health department of Nangarhar, of which Jalalabad is the capital, told him 3 dead. At least one of the attacks targeted a Taliban police car.

On Sunday, a vehicle carrying Taliban fighters was targeted, according to local media.

According to witnesses quoted by the local press, several Taliban were taken to hospital after the explosion which, according to a journalist, occurred near a highway interchange towards the capital Kabul.

These attacks illustrate the still precarious security situation in the country, where the new regime has promised to restore peace and stability after more than four decades of war.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the main focus of the Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group, rival of the Taliban, which notably claimed responsibility for the bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport on August 26.

