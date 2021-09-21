After a month in power, the Taliban are above all anxious to display their doctrine

A Taliban flag sits on the stage of a conference hall at Kabul City Hall on September 19, 2021. WILLIAM DANIELS FOR “THE WORLD”

The first four weeks of Taliban rule in Afghanistan showed that running a country has little to do with running an insurgency. Despite the embryonic parallel administration set up as the Taliban battled Afghan and foreign forces, the state and the economy have remained at a standstill since the fall of the previous government on August 15. They show themselves above all anxious not to have their victory stolen by displaying, first of all, their rigorous values, especially vis-à-vis women. And they limit, for the moment, their relations with the world to only humanitarian questions. On Tuesday, September 21, finally, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, Zabihullah Mujahid, also government spokesperson, announced new appointments within the provisional government extended to members of ethical minorities, such as the Hazaras, but without any woman.





“The Afghan state is not yet functional”, testifies a senior Pakistani diplomat passing through the country. The latter is one of the few to have met the main members of the Taliban government. “They lack professionals and experts, and they are simple people with straightforward ways. “ The ministries and the administrations have, in fact, often lost their best elements, gone abroad. And the Taliban ranks are mainly made up of fighters. There are too few trained people capable of taking over technical sectors. We would have to rely on former government employees, but half of the offices are empty.

Apart from very symbolic cases, such as that of the reopening of the Kabul airport, minor in view of the issues weighing on a country whose fourteen million inhabitants are threatened by famine, Taliban governance has not yet emerged. put to work. It was not until Monday, September 20 for a first high-level meeting to be organized in Kabul between the main members of the government and the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who came to assess the health situation.

Hanging from international recognition

It was one of the first occasions to see the interim Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, act as head of government. The Taliban leaders took the opportunity to discuss the issue of aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank since they came to power. On Thursday, September 16, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice indicated that these funds would be suspended “Until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government”.

