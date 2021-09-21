Airbus would have reached an agreement with AirAsia to save its orders

Airbus would have reached an agreement with AirAsia concerning the some 400 single-aisle contracts signed by the Malaysian group, thus avoiding the cancellation of the aircraft.

According to Reuters, the European aircraft manufacturer has thus agreed to reduce its prices, or to reschedule the delivery of hundreds of aircraft of the A320neo family ordered, while the group of low-cost Asian airlines has been particularly impacted by the closure of the borders of ASEAN countries since March 2020.

Also according to Reuters, AirAsia would also have stopped making advance payments for the aircraft, forcing Airbus to reach an agreement with the Malaysian group.

AirAsia has stopped receiving aircraft since last year, with the exception of AirAsia India, a subsidiary majority owned by the Indian conglomerate Tata Group.

