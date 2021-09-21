More

    Airbus would have reached an agreement with AirAsia to save its orders

    Business


    21 HOURS AGO | Writing | 150 words
    Airbus would have found
    Airbus would have reached an agreement with AirAsia concerning the some 400 single-aisle contracts signed by the Malaysian group, thus avoiding the cancellation of the aircraft.

    According to Reuters, the European aircraft manufacturer has thus agreed to reduce its prices, or to reschedule the delivery of hundreds of aircraft of the A320neo family ordered, while the group of low-cost Asian airlines has been particularly impacted by the closure of the borders of ASEAN countries since March 2020.

    Also according to Reuters, AirAsia would also have stopped making advance payments for the aircraft, forcing Airbus to reach an agreement with the Malaysian group.

    AirAsia has stopped receiving aircraft since last year, with the exception of AirAsia India, a subsidiary majority owned by the Indian conglomerate Tata Group.

    (Photo Le Journal de l’Aviation – all rights reserved)
    Copyright © 2021 ALERTAVIA / Le Journal de l’Aviation – All rights reserved. Any reproduction, total or partial and in any form or medium whatsoever, is prohibited without specific written authorization from the Journal de l’Aviation.
    A selection of recent news
    17 SEP. 2021
    Lat
    Latcore acquires Shimtech from Mexico
    Latcore had announced that it wanted to participate in the consolidation of the arostructures sector and continues to work on it. The group has …
    This selection of news comes from the ALERTAVIA section. Aviation Journal subscribers have access to much more news every day. To find out more, discover our different subscription plans.

    The latest articles



    The most read articles



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTexas doctor broke abortion law for good reason
    Next articleLiam Gallagher injured in face after falling from helicopter

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC