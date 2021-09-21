More

    Alan Wake Remastered PC: what configuration is recommended to run it?

    Alan Wake Remastered PC: what configuration is recommended to run it?

    The remastered version of Alan Wake, expected on October 05, is preparing for its release. Evidenced by the PC version, whose recommended configurations to play the title have been unveiled.

    Revealed by Sam Lake (creative director of Remedy) himself, Alan Wake Remastered will be released on October 05 on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and obviously on PC via the Epic Games Store. This remastered version offers both DLC as well as smooth graphics in 4K. A new version which can legitimately question the players on the configurations necessary to play the game on PC.

    Remedy Games released them recently on the Epic Games site, which is PC-exclusive. And it is nothing greedy at first glance: On the graphics card side, we can see that GTX 960 is recommended for a minimum configuration, while a 1060 is recommended.

    List of configurations shared by the editor


    Minimum configuration:

    • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
    • Processor: i5-3340 (or equivalent)
    • RAM: 8 GB of memory
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or equivalent AMD. 2 GB of VRAM

    Recommended configuration:

    • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
    • Processor: i7-3770 (or equivalent)
    • RAM: 16 GB of memory
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent AMD. 4 GB of VRAM

    Source: Epic Games

    About Alan Wake Remastered:

