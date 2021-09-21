Alfortville: the tiger mosquito hunt is on, after a case of dengue

We will have to keep the windows closed and take certain precautions in several streets of Alfortville, this Tuesday and the next few days. A special anti mosquito-tiger operation will be carried out overnight from Monday to Tuesday then two days later, by the Regional Health Agency (ARS). In question: the discovery of a case of dengue fever in an inhabitant.

This serious disease manifests itself in fever, joint pain with sometimes serious complications. If the tiger mosquito has been present in Île-de-France for several years, the transmission of dengue fever by the insect remains rather rare. No indigenous case was identified in Île-de-France between May and November 2020, 2019 and 2018, according to Public Health France. Two indigenous cases in metropolitan France have been recorded since the spring, in the Var.

Bring in animals and toys

For Alfortville, the axes concerned by mosquito control are “the streets Simone-de-Beauvoir and Félix-Eboué”, announces Luc Carvounas (PS), the mayor. A specialized company will spray an insecticide in the street and private outdoor spaces.

Enough to arouse on social networks, a number of questions, as this inhabitant worries about her four cats: “It would be good to let them lock up that day I imagine”.



Indeed, the product diffused can cause respiratory discomfort and irritation, especially in sensitive or allergic people, residents should keep their windows closed, bring in animals, toys, objects left outside and wait three days before consuming them. fruits and vegetables from their garden.

“The adjoining square will also be closed to the public”, specifies Luc Carvounas. His city has been officially colonized by the tiger mosquito since 2019, “like several neighboring municipalities,” recalls the ARS.

The insect is feared by health authorities because it can transmit serious diseases such as dengue fever, but also chikungunya or Zika. Most of the time, the cases identified are imported, that is to say they were contracted by travelers in areas where these diseases are widespread (Caribbean, Reunion, Asia, Latin America, etc.).