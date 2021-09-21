all the official photos of the first duos and the judges

The first duets of Dance with the stars are now known and the official photos of these pairs have finally been published.
Dance with the stars made its comeback for a season 11 this Friday, September 17 on TF1 with a first evening under the sign of novelty. Before getting to know the actress Aurélie Pons (Here it all begins), comedians Gérémy Crédeville and Lola Dubini, both regulars on Arthur’s shows, Youtubeur Michou, singers Tayc, American model Dita Von Teese, nicknamed the “Queen of Burlesque”, and finally Vaimalama Chaves, Miss France 2019 , who joined the cast at the last minute, viewers discovered the first six celebrities and their respective dancers on a first night out. TF1 has just published the official photos of these duos as well as the portraits of the judges: find them in our slideshow.
Duets noticed during the first bonuses
Actress Lucie Lucas (Clem) was the first to hit the track with Anthony Colette. They got 29 points: three “7” and even an “8” from Chris Marques. Then it was the turn of singer Wejdene to set off with Samuel Texier, the new dancer with dark eyes. After his mixed performance on a samba, Wejdene landed the score of … 25 points from the jury. The actor Jean-Baptiste Maunier was accompanied by Inès Vandamme. For its contemporary dance, the duo left with the score of 28 points. As for the singer Lââm, she was associated with Maxime Dereymez. Their quickstep only earned them 20 points and resulted in their elimination.
Jordan Mouillerac and Bilal Hassani: two men dance together for the first time
For the first time in the history of Dance with the stars, Jordan Mouillerac, the double champion of France of salsa, present in seasons 8 and 9, accompanies another man: the singer Bilal Hassani who amazed the Net surfers. The two men collected four buzz from the jury and directly qualified for the third bonus. Finally, Moussa Niang, emblematic adventurer of Koh Lanta, participated with Coralie Licata, the companion of Christophe Licata. Their paso-doble brought them 25 points and almost cost them their place.