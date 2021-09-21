an accelerated buyout to boost a Dantesque Mercato this winter?

Zapping Goal! Football club MHSC – ASSE: The pre-match brief

Norodom Ravichak. ASSE supporters have come to know the name since the past weekend. We are still far from a transfer of power but the Crown Prince of Cambodia has officially placed himself to buy the Forézien club by depositing a letter of bank guarantee of 100 million euros on Friday.

Ravichak would therefore come to fight against the candidates already declared in this race to succeed the Caïazzo-Romeyer duo: Terrapin (American investment fund) and Olivier Markarian (supported by a powerful Luxembourg financial company). And his arrival would be a godsend, with a sale of the club before the end of the calendar year becoming increasingly urgent. Roland Romeyer called her again on September 13.

Five (or even 6) CAN departures this winter!

“Whatever the classification at the break, ASSE will have to recruit at all costs. If only to compensate for the departure of many of its major players at CAN. However, if the club has secured its budget for the season, Caïazzo and Romeyer will not have the means to inject money into the winter transfer window, ”explains L’Équipe. This is in line with the information from Goal! on the subject of a particularly lively transfer window in the event of the arrival of this buyer.

No less than 5 players would then be affected by a temporary departure on the African continent (from January 9 to February 6, 2022: Denis Bouanga (Gabon), Harold Moukoudi and Yvan Neyou (Cameroon), Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) , Saidou Sow (Guinea), even Zaydou Youssouf, courted by the Comoros.

‼ ️The sale of#ASSE could accelerate with meetings on Tuesday with in particular the Crown Prince of Cambodia in pole position

The Cambodian would have the favors of Caiazzo. Not Romeyer’s who prefers Markarian.@team pic.twitter.com/Vk1RgffSEl – Sainté Inside (@SainteInside) September 19, 2021