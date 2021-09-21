More

    an accelerated buyout to boost a Dantesque Mercato this winter?

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club MHSC – ASSE: The pre-match brief

    Norodom Ravichak. ASSE supporters have come to know the name since the past weekend. We are still far from a transfer of power but the Crown Prince of Cambodia has officially placed himself to buy the Forézien club by depositing a letter of bank guarantee of 100 million euros on Friday.

    Ravichak would therefore come to fight against the candidates already declared in this race to succeed the Caïazzo-Romeyer duo: Terrapin (American investment fund) and Olivier Markarian (supported by a powerful Luxembourg financial company). And his arrival would be a godsend, with a sale of the club before the end of the calendar year becoming increasingly urgent. Roland Romeyer called her again on September 13.

    Five (or even 6) CAN departures this winter!

    “Whatever the classification at the break, ASSE will have to recruit at all costs. If only to compensate for the departure of many of its major players at CAN. However, if the club has secured its budget for the season, Caïazzo and Romeyer will not have the means to inject money into the winter transfer window, ”explains L’Équipe. This is in line with the information from Goal! on the subject of a particularly lively transfer window in the event of the arrival of this buyer.

    No less than 5 players would then be affected by a temporary departure on the African continent (from January 9 to February 6, 2022: Denis Bouanga (Gabon), Harold Moukoudi and Yvan Neyou (Cameroon), Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) , Saidou Sow (Guinea), even Zaydou Youssouf, courted by the Comoros.

    to summarize

    Faced with the resurgence of rumors around the takeover of ASSE, the hypothesis of a particularly lively winter transfer window in Etrat is beginning to emerge. It would indeed be fashionable to see a rich buyer unearthed in order to recruit.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe election for nothing of Justin Trudeau
    Next articleAt 63, Sharon Stone dares the swimsuit with the XXL neckline and reveals her silhouette

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC