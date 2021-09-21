an interesting smartphone for small budgets

The Xiaomi Redmi 9T is for those with a budget of 150 euros in their pocket. We tested it for a week. As often with the Chinese manufacturer, the proposal is really interesting.



Before going to the test, here are the main technical characteristics of the Xiaomi Redmi 9T which was provided to us by the manufacturer and which we find at 149 euros at Free Mobile in a configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage . The smartphone is also available via the Free Flex offer at 3.99 euros per month. Xiaomi Redmi 9T technical sheet: Processor: octa-core up to 2.0 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset) RAM: 4 or 6 GB in LPDDR4x Screen: 6.53-inch IPS panel with Full HD + definition (2340 x 1080 pixels) Audio: dual stereo speaker Storage: 64 GB in UFS 2.1 or 128 GB in UFS 2.2 (expandable thanks to a dedicated slot) SIM management: two Nano-SIM slots in a drawer on the left side 4G compatibility:

B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B26 / B28 / B38 / B40 / B41 tape support 5G compatibility: no Quadruple photo sensor on the back:

48 + 8 + 2 + 2 Megapixels (main + ultra wide-angle 120 degrees + macro + portrait) Front photo sensor: 8 Megapixels in a teardrop notch 3.5 mm headphone jack: yes (top edge) Charging connection: USB-C (lower edge) Wi-Fi Support: Wi-Fi version 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth connectivity: version 5.0 NFC: yes Battery: 6000 mAh non-removable Wired charging: 18 Watts charging support (22.5 Watts block included in the box) Wireless charging: no Operating System: Android 11 with MIUI 12 interface based on Android 10 Unlocking solutions: facial recognition or fingerprint reader on the right edge Security patches installed during our test: July 2021 Dimensions: 162.3 x 773 x 9.6 millimeters Weight: 198 grams Head SAR: 0.593 W / kg

Trunk SAR: 0.898 W / kg SAR limbs: 1.896 W / kg A good grip Not very discreet teardrop notch, fairly pronounced chin, plastic rear shell, the first handling of the Xiaomi Redmi 9T leaves no doubt about its price segment. The team is in any case fully assumed, with a rather imposing Redmi logo, in addition to being in relief. In hand, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T is not light. This is due to the high capacity battery on board. Not 4,500 or 5,000 mAh, but 6,000 mAh. We will see further on how this translates in terms of autonomy and charging time. Always in the hands, the smartphone is not unpleasant, because little slippery thanks to a textured shell. The rectangular rear photo unit appears more well integrated, because it does not protrude much. In the end, this is hardly felt when held horizontally during the video or the game, and the supplied transparent shell greatly reduces the wobbly side on the table. This shell also offers protection at the USB-C port, which will prevent the infiltration of dust or water. FHD + screen and dual stereo speaker

With the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, we have to deal with not exceptional brightness (especially when the weather is nice outside), ignore the higher refresh rate (for more fluidity) and deal with a not very discreet and unattractive notch. . At least we have the Full HD + definition. As usual, we can adjust the rendering of the screen from the settings.

The observation is more interesting on the audio side, with the presence of a dual stereo speaker welcome for video playback, games and music distribution.

Even if the asymmetry between the top and the bottom and the lack of relief are notable, the sound has the merit of being quite clear and powerful. Note also the presence of the mini-jack at the upper edge.

Nothing crazy in the photo



The Xiaomi Redmi 9T offers four photo sensors on the back, a main one of 48 Megapixels, an ultra wide-angle of 8 Megapixels, as well as 2 Megapixels for macro and portrait mode. At the front, in an eccentric punch, an 8 Megapixel module is used for selfies.

In use, not surprisingly, nothing folichon. The experience turns out to be rather average and we will not draw this smartphone to immortalize an important event such as a wedding.

The 48 Megapixel mode is rough and the low-light shots not horrible, but not unforgettable either. The ultra wide angle distorts the image too much. The result is just not pretty. We also feel a lack of responsiveness to immortalize the moment.

Below, an image, starting from the ultra wide angle to go up to the 2x zoom:

A photo with macro mode (“Macro” in the Hamburger menu at the top right):

An outdoor photo with the background madman (Portrait):

A photo with 48 Megapixel mode (“Plus / 48M”):

Two night photos and their versions corrected by the dedicated mode (“More / Night”):





Two selfies with background blur:

No 5G

With the Snapdragon 662 chipset under the hood, no 5G for the mobile network part. The Xiaomi Redmi 9T must therefore be content with 4G. Nothing dramatic, however, at this price point.

Still concerning the mobile network part, we can consider dual-SIM management without having to sacrifice the extension of the internal memory, thanks to a dedicated MicroSD slot. A possibility that we will rarely complain about.

Below, flow rates obtained indoors:

And others, obtained outdoors:

A smartphone that heats a little too much



The Xiaomi Redmi 9T is not a racing car and we can forgive it under the bar of 150 euros. We also feel it in its entrenchments when part of Asphalt 9 or Call of Duty Mobile. We had the upper part (shell and screen) which heated up quite a bit, to the point of making the handling quite unpleasant. In short, a little play, but not with the full settings and not for a long time.

For those who like numbers, the Disk Speed ​​tool available for free from the Google Play Store reported 212MB / s write and 470MB / s read. We have seen less well off at this price level.

Good battery life, not very fast charging



With a 6000 mAh battery on a low power configuration, our Redmi 9T does not run out of steam very quickly.

Below, an example of use, where we did not especially leave our friend alone: ​​departure at 12:40 pm with 100% and arrival the two following day at 1:05 pm with 7% (afterwards, we stopped playing with fire):

55 minutes of play with smartphone sound

1 hour and 40 minutes of YouTube with wired headphones

45 minutes of YouTube with Bluetooth headphones

55 minutes of YouTube with smartphone sound

20 minutes of audio streaming with smartphone sound

5 minutes of GPS navigation

Gmail / Twitter / LinkedIn consultation and alerts

Short calls

SMS / MMS

Internet surfing

Pictures

2 hours of 4G sharing

22 app updates

7 app downloads, including 1 large

Flow tests

Continuous operation of TousAntiCovid

The wired charging in 18 Watts is not optimal with such a battery capacity, but not surprising on a smartphone at a low price. We could have had 10 Watts… Fortunately, you will not pass the sector box every day.

Below, a load monitoring, with a Redmi 9T not far from falling in the apple. It took almost 3 hours to refuel.

9:49 am: 1%

9:54 am: 5%

10:04 am: 15%

10:45 am: 51%

11:13 am: 70%

11:38 am: 86%

12:04 p.m .: 95%

12:40 p.m .: 100% Android 10 with MIUI 12 interface

During our test, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T was running under MIUI 12 environment with an Android 10 base.

It offers a few practical functions, including:

Whether or not to display an application drawer

The split screen for multitasking

The floating window

One-handed mode with different diagonals (3.5, 4 and 4.5 inches)

Scheduled dark mode

Scheduled reading mode

The Game Turbo function to manage your gaming experience

The tool to clean your speaker

We had a small batch of apps and games preinstalled through business partnerships: Agoda, eBay, Amazon Store, Facebook, Idealo Shopping, LinkedIn, Lords Mobile, Netflix, Solitaire, and TiTok. All this little world can be uninstalled. Phew.

Regarding the security part, finally, we had the security patches for March 2021, before moving to those for July 2021, thanks to an update.

For its part, unlocking with facial recognition or the fingerprint reader was not the most instantaneous. But the waiting time of one or two seconds remains acceptable for a smartphone at 150 euros. At least we were recognized each time without any problem.