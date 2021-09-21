Aretha Franklin’s cover of Respect ranked best song of all time

The magazine Rolling Stone asked 250 music professionals to choose their favorite tracks. The work of Otis Redding, reinterpreted by the queen of soul, topped this ranking.

“All I ask is a little respect when you come home (just a little) …These first few lines set the tone for Respect, the song created by Otis Redding in 1965 and, which in a sublime cover, Aretha Franklin made immortal two years later in 1967. Today, a few weeks after the release of the eponymous film by Liesl Tommy, a biopic dedicated to the queen of soul, the magazine Rolling Stone has just classified this huge tube “best song ever“.

This absolute standard has a history. At first, Otis Redding wrote the lyrics from his point of view, that is, that of a man, who wants his wife to respect him when he comes home. Taken up by Aretha Franklin, the message suddenly turns around. It is now up to the husband, called in English “Mister», To show respect to his wife or partner.

This reversal of values, recorded – this is not a detail on Valentine’s Day 1967 – instantly becomes a symbol of women’s liberation. Biographer David Ritz will write in 2014 in Respect: the life of Aretha Franklin (not yet translated into French): “ Aretha knew how to masterfully appropriate the text of Otis and it became a kind of feminist talisman.“





Aretha Franklin eclipses Bob Dylan

It had been seventeen years since Rolling Stone had not updated its ranking of the best songs of all time. In 2004, this playlist of excellence, established after the vote of some 250 music professionals (critics, musicians, arrangers, etc.), elected Like a Rolling Stone by Bob Dylan.

Three years after the death of the queen of soul, it is a beautiful posthumous consecration that she receives here. Editorial writers Rolling Stone do not seem to have been surprised by this deserved dubbing, but it must be admitted, well in the air of the time of MeToo as they wrote in their magazine: “Respect catalyzed rock’n’roll, gospel and blues to create the model of soul music that artists still look to today.“

And in homage to Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding, their interpretation of Respect.

Aretha Franklin sings Respect , the original version from 1967

Otis Redding sings Respect in 1965