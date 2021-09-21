At 63, Sharon Stone dares the swimsuit with the XXL neckline and reveals her silhouette

After making a splash at the Met Gala, Sharon Stone took a break in the sun. What to display your dream figure in a swimsuit.

Everything seems to be going well for Sharon Stone. The 63-year-old actress shared two new photos on her Instagram account. In these photos, we discover the star posing in a swimsuit. And we must admit that it suits him very well.

Sharon Stone had fallen for a black one-piece swimsuit, with an ultra plunging neckline. Enough to highlight her pretty slender figure. In caption of these photos, the star had written: “Taking care of yourself counts” and “Body, mind and mind”. Proof that Sharon Stone knows how to decompress after the many last galas in which she participated. Photos that have been loved by more than 131,000 people in just a few hours and highly commented.





A star who causes a sensation

If there is one celebrity who systematically makes the buzz on the Web, it is indeed Sharon Stone. At 63, the star is a true fashion icon, who advocates naturalness and simplicity. Something to inspire a large number of fans. On September 14, at the Met Gala, Sharon Stone drew all eyes by opting for a very elegant outfit: a long black dress adorned with sequins. Later that evening, she swapped her chic outfit for a more casual look by Tom Browne, which suited her perfectly. Sharon Stone has not finished surprising us!

————————-

