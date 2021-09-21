at least two games behind closed doors at Bollaert after the incidents at Lens-Lille

Pending the investigation of the incidents between supporters during the derby against Lille, the LFP sanctioned the Racing Club de Lens.

The disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League (LFP) sanctioned the Lens club for a total closed door of its stadium as a precaution, pending the instruction on “serious incidents»Between supporters during the Lens-Lille derby on Saturday. This decision concerns at least two meetings of the Racing Club de Lens, against Strasbourg on Wednesday and Reims on October 1, which will therefore take place without spectators, said the LFP.

“In view of the serious excesses and incidents that occurred during the RC Lens-LOSC Lille meeting (6th day of Ligue 1), the disciplinary committee of the LFP decides to put the case under investigation.“And is expected to rule on October 6, writes the body in a press release.

The committee also decided to close the parking lot for Lille supporters when Losc plays away, starting with the planned trip to Strasbourg on Saturday for the 8th day of L1.

These are the first disciplinary sanctions taken by the organizing body of the French Championship after the clashes that occurred on Saturday afternoon during the 6th day of Ligue 1.





At half-time of the match, dozens of Lensois supporters invaded the field to do battle with Lille’s parking lot.

Scuffled

The clashes, limited by the intervention of the CRS, left six slightly injured. Two spectators were arrested, including one for having launched a siege on the police. He was to be tried in immediate appearance Monday afternoon.

RC Lens filed a complaint “especially for degradation and use of smoke“, The Béthune prosecutor’s office told AFP. Due to these incidents, the kickoff of the second part of the match was postponed by 30 minutes. The Sang et Or won 1-0.

The League’s disciplinary committee has already dealt with similar cases this season involving supporters. On August 22, the Mediterranean derby between Nice and Marseille was interrupted in the 75th minute after incidents between players, supporters and members of the management of the two clubs. In particular, blows had been exchanged.

On September 9, the disciplinary committee imposed on OGC Nice a withdrawal of two points (including one suspended) as well as the closed door of its stadium for three matches. The poster will also have to be replayed, on neutral ground, on October 27th.

For Montpellier-Marseille (2-3), at the beginning of August, interrupted for a few minutes due to projectiles launched on the lawn, the committee decided to close, for three matches, the two incriminated stands.