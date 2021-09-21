at the press point of September 21, the announcement of eight new deaths

The latest official report shows eight deaths linked to the pandemic on Monday and 54 people in intensive care. An explosion of figures, while the intensive care unit of the Médipôle is already saturated.

Alix Madec

updated September 21, 2021 at 4:35 p.m.



It is a real “explosion of numbers in intensive care“, announced this Tuesday, September 21 by Christopher Gygès, member of the government in charge of the digital economy. 54 people were taken care of in intensive care on Monday, according to official figures.

The territory deplores 8 additional deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths in the territory to 33 since September 6. And the Loyalty Islands are not spared.









© Government of New Caledonia



Sharp decline in vaccination

793 new cases were identified on Monday, bringing the number of active cases on the Caillou to 4,396.

2,931 people were vaccinated on Monday, a sharp decline in vaccination observed since the start of the week. “We remind you that only vaccination will allow us to get out of this crisis, to protect your loved ones and to protect New Caledonia.e “, continues Christopher Gygès.

A new website has been set up. It makes it possible to be a search engine, to find the different vaccination centers in the territory: https://gouv.nc/info-vaccination/ou-se-faire-vacciner.

The 3rd dose open to all

All people who can justify a second dose six months ago can now go to vaccination centers, which have been informed of this government decision. “This allows to better protect, again, the Caledonians“, adds the member of the government in charge of the digital economy.

Find the government press briefing on Tuesday, September 21:

The CHT launches an appeal to the sports movement

“The Cagous have proven it on several occasions, they know how to mobilize and accomplish great things together. It’s about nothing less than helping our caregivers save livesThe teams of the CHT, under tension, launch a call for volunteers, to the Caledonian sportsmen.

The needs are diverse: reception of staff, handling or administrative tasks. All good ideas are welcome, to support caregivers.

To that one condition: to be vaccinated, of the two doses. The phone number to remember to go and lend them a hand: 20.86.65.