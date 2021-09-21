Audiences: “ADP” leader on M6, disappointment for “A French affair” on TF1, Arte and W9 to the million

French fiction in the spotlight last night on television. TF1 and France 2 both inaugurated their mini-series with on the one hand an adaptation of the Grégory affair and on the other a fiction about a missing child who resurfaces once an adult. But neither of the two channels has seized the leadership, which returned this week to M6.

According to Médiamétrie, a new episode of season 16 of “Love is in the meadow” has conquered an average of 4.08 million individuals, which represents an audience share of 19.5% on the whole. of the public and 29.9% for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), two targets on which the program is a leader. Last Monday, the program was followed by 4.06 million faithful (20.8% of 4+ and 32.7% of FRDA-50).

“A French affair” second, “The absent” in ambush on France 2

TF1 is second with the launch of “A French Affair”, one of the highlights of its fiction season. The first two episodes broadcast until 11:10 p.m. intrigued an average of 3.76 million curious viewers, for a market share of 17.9% over 4-year-olds and over and 26.4% on FRDA-50s. Last week, an unpublished “Josephine, guardian angel” was ranked third in audiences in front of 2.84 million viewers (13.9% of 4+ and 16.5% of FRDA-50).

On France 2, the launch of the mini-series “L’absente” with Thibault de Montalembert and Clotilde Courau captured the attention of 3.38 million people on average until 11:05 pm. The market share is 15.7% (6.1% on the FRDA-50). A week ago, a unit, “The heirs”, had gathered 3.36 million French (16.1% of the public and 5.6% of the FRDA-50).

Small score for Stéphane Bern on France 3

Behind, we find France 3 with an unpublished number of “Secrets d’histoire” devoted to Philippe Le Bel. A dive into the history of France told by Stéphane Bern who interested 1.84 million enthusiasts until 11 p.m., an audience share of 8.3% (3.1% on the FRDA-50). For his last appearance on the channel in unpublished May 10, 2021 with an issue dedicated to Toussaint Louverture, 1.44 million viewers had responded (6.4% of 4+ and 3.4% of FRDA-50).

As for other channels, on Arte, the American film “Adieu ma jolie” was watched by 1.17 million moviegoers (5.1% of 4+ / 0.5% of FRDA-50s). W9 was able to count on 1.13 million fans (5.4% of the public and 6.4% of the FRDA-50) in front of the American feature film “A day in hell: Die Hard 3”.