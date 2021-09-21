Bernard Tapie, at worst? His state of health worries

The state of health of Bernard Tapie, who is fighting against a double cancer of the stomach and the esophagus, worries. Portrait and secrets of this businessman who fascinates … and exasperates.

September 19, Stephane Tapie posted a video montage of several photos of his father Bernard Tapie, which he just captioned with the post: “Enjoy your loved ones before it’s too late“. A disturbing post which unfortunately suggests the worst … But the businessman does not admit defeat for the moment. He continues his fierce fight against disease. In February 2020, he assured the Parisian, with unfailing optimism: “Even with the worst cancer, we ain’t never fucked up“.

But in May 2021, his son Laurent Tapie had no good news to announce, on the set of BFMTV: “Of new tumors appeared. Today, he has one in the brain, treated by radiotherapy, two in the kidneys, in the abdomen, he has small sizes all over the place. He’s got chemotherapy, immunotherapy. He had surgery. The statistical odds at this point are appalling“.

“He is ill, very weakened, it is not getting better and better“, moreover recently revealed to Gala his daughter Sophie Tapie.

Besides his state of health, life has not given him a gift in recent years. In April 2021, he and his wife Dominique were assaulted by burglars in their house in Combs-la-Ville, in Seine-et-Marne and were able to narrowly escape their attackers. Will fate continue to befall Bernard Tapie? Back on the career of this genius jack-of-all-trades, charming smile and carnivorous jaw, born January 26, 1943 in the 20th arrondissement of Paris …

Bernard Tapie, TV salesman

Bernard Tapie likes to invent a racing past for himself. At 23, this son of a heating engineer from Belleville Americanizes his name in “Tapy” to embark on a brief career as a singer. Lynx gaze and hazy hair, this dandy coos “I Love Them All”, but marries Michèle, with whom he has two children: Stéphane and Nathalie. His entrepreneurial spirit torments him. The crooner becomes manager of an appliance warehouse near Gare de l’Est. It was there that he fell under the spell of a young employee, Dominique. Confident in himself, the boss divorces his life with his young accountant. At the time, he was already in high spirits, drives a Lamborghini and owns a mansion in Essonne with swimming pool and tennis court …

Unfortunately the Grand Depot goes bankrupt. The opportunity for Bernard Tapie to launch in 1972 in real estate operations. The one nicknamed the “Zorro of companies” takes over more than fifty companies. In the evening, he plays at the casino. Bet considerable sums. And wins, insolently.

At the end of the 1970s, the businessman met Valérie Giscard d’Estaing. Thanks to the support of the President, he sets up the Bokassa castles business. The property of the fallen Central African emperor propelled him to the forefront. Attracted by the glitter of showbiz as by the gold of the Republic, Tapie exults.

In the 1980s, Nanar built an empire: the Bernard Tapie Finances group

Loud words, flashy success, Bernard Tapie lives in a beautiful mansion in Paris and offers himself a gigantic yacht, the Phocea. Passionate about sport, he embarked on sponsorship (Bernard Hinault in 1985 and Greg LeMond in 1986 won the Tour de France under his colors). In 1986, he bought the Olympique de Marseille football club. Reassembled (and full of aces), the king of the round ball, appropriates Adidas, German giant of sports equipment.

Then, Bernard Tapie’s charisma and boundless energy propelled him into the political arena. Engaged in the Radical Left Party, he ran for the legislative elections in 1988. From then on, the horns of info make him one of their favorite character, “Nanard”, upstart but never stingy with good words. His banter earned him a halo of slayer of the National Front and defender of young people from the suburbs. His friend Jacques Séguéla introduces him to François Mitterrand.

Bingo for this guy who listens to I Am and invents bling-bling behind the wheel of his convertible Porsche. The Head of State finds him a position to suit him: Minister of the City. Loud mouth, Nanard promises sneakers and tracksuits’ to the kids of the cities. In the private sector, the man flourishes with Dominique (his wife since 1981) and their two children, Laurent and Sophie.





Bernard Tapie celebrates his 70th birthday. Here in the installation session on 08/30/2002. © WARRIN / SIPA

After a month in the Bérégovoy government, Bernard Tapie was forced to resign. He anticipates an indictment in the Toshiba case. A dismissal and a not insignificant popularity allow him to find his wallet on December 24, 1992. The following year, the victory of the Marseille team in the Champions League marks the peak of his career.

A minister in a state of grace

Entangled in the scandal of the rigged match OM-Valenciennes, ineligible, on the verge of ruin, Bernard Tapie gets bogged down. The Fisc and Credit Lyonnais are claiming more than a billion francs. His property is seized. In 1996, Bernard tries to bounce back and turns “Men, Women: Instructions for Use”, a film by Claude Lelouch. Bruised, depressed, he knows that prison is inevitable.

To get used to it, he stays locked up for days on end in his office with only a bunch of medicines as his companion. Tranquilizers. Convicted of witness tampering, Tapie is incarcerated at Luynes prison (Bouches-du-Rhône) then at Health.

Dominique is still there “for the man of his life”. The couple resist. On his release from jail, Bernard Tapie has lost none of his megalomania. He changed his life, reconnected with his love of the show … In the early 2000s, he was on all fronts with radio shows, advertising campaigns, a novel and several roles in the theater. Star on TF1, he embodies the “Commissioner Valence”. The nice cop joins Nicolas Sarkozy in the presidential campaign … then finds his “socialist family”.

Moreover, the boss of La Provence announces in 2012 that he will live in the south, near Toulon. “The Southern is someone with whom I get along really well. There is a mood, a temperament, excesses …”. That’s saying something …

Press boss then (he offers himself the newspapers from the South of the Hersant Médias Group), Bernard Tapie is again at the center of the attention of justice, deputies and journalists: he would have touched 403 million euros of the French State in the last episode of the Adidas-Crédit Lyonnais soap opera … and must return them. In the meantime, his state of health deteriorates sharply.

In his appeal trial for “fraud”, in June 2021, which he cannot attend due to his state of health, the state asks almost 600 million euros in reparation of the controversial arbitration of 2008. On June 2, the general prosecutor’s office requested against him five years in prison, for complicity in fraud and embezzlement of public funds.

Bernard Tapie must return the money

The question of Bernard Tapie’s repayment capacity is raised. With his jackpot, Bernard Tapie bought the Reborn, a mega-yacht of 75 meters … A boat that he sold for 44 million euros to the Everton company in the Cayman Islands … He also separated from his jet, registered in Malta, for 16 million euros, specified Libé.

The businessman (owner of a sumptuous property in Ramatuelle, near Saint-Tropez, estimated at 53.4 million euros, of a private mansion on rue des Saints-Pères valued at 92.5 million euros, but also of villas in Neuilly or Asnières, life insurance contracts and about fifteen bank accounts in France and abroad) is nevertheless considered as insolvent.