More

    big blow for Pochettino for the trip to Metz?

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

    Attractive since the start of the season, PSG worried again last week. Ballot against Bruges in the Champions League and last night against OL despite the victory, the criticisms on the level of Parisian play arise again. On the move on the lawn of the championship’s red lantern, Metz, on Wednesday evening, expectations will be high. But Mauricio Pochettino could be faced with a new lack of size.

    Verratti still too fair for Metz?

    Based on information from The team, Marco Verratti is still very uncertain about the trip to the lawn of Saint-Symphorien. If he resumed the race today, the Italian international, affected to the knee in selection at the beginning of the month, should be too fair for the match against the Garnets. The sports daily admits that the timing seems tight for its presence in Moselle while the Parisian staff does not want to take any risk. Therefore, it is difficult to see the 2021 European champion being retained in the squad.


    to summarize

    Criticized after their last two performances against Bruges and Olympique Lyonnais, Paris Saint-Germain will have to react Wednesday night on the lawn of Metz. Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettino should not be able to count on Marco Verratti.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCasino Roulette Explained For About A Beginner
    Next articleDeath at 100 of Françoise Bernard, author of “Easy Recipes”, a timeless bestseller in family cooking

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC