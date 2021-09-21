big blow for Pochettino for the trip to Metz?

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Attractive since the start of the season, PSG worried again last week. Ballot against Bruges in the Champions League and last night against OL despite the victory, the criticisms on the level of Parisian play arise again. On the move on the lawn of the championship’s red lantern, Metz, on Wednesday evening, expectations will be high. But Mauricio Pochettino could be faced with a new lack of size.

Verratti still too fair for Metz?

Based on information from The team, Marco Verratti is still very uncertain about the trip to the lawn of Saint-Symphorien. If he resumed the race today, the Italian international, affected to the knee in selection at the beginning of the month, should be too fair for the match against the Garnets. The sports daily admits that the timing seems tight for its presence in Moselle while the Parisian staff does not want to take any risk. Therefore, it is difficult to see the 2021 European champion being retained in the squad.



