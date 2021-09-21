Carlos Sotto Mayor recounts his last moments with Jean-Paul Belmondo, “too protected” by his relatives

In his book published on September 22, the former companion of Jean-Paul Belmondo Carlos Sotto Mayor, who recounts his last moments with him, believes that Belmondo’s family protected him too much.
She was his last known love. Carlos sotto mayor, Brazilian and Portuguese singer and actress, who had appeared in action films alongside her, had a romantic relationship with Jean-Paul Belmondo in the 1980s. Despite their seven-year relationship, the former companion was not not present at the funeral of the actor, who died in early September. The singer is releasing a book this Wednesday, September 22: Jean-Paul, my man from Rio, published by Flammarion editions. A publication which caused a scandal within the family, which did not hide it: “The whole Belmondo family is shocked by the attitude of Madame Sotto Mayor“, had confided the lawyer and close friend of the missing star, Maître Michel Godest.”She is shocked by the publication of this book just days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo. It is indecent. None of his companions has ever given up to the public their intimate life with him.“
“Make him happier”
In this book, Carlos Sotto Mayor reveals having found Jean-Paul Belmondo in 2019 and recounts his last moments with him. A work which we already know that it addresses the jealous temperament of this monster of the cinema. But at the end of the book, the ex-companion of Jean-Paul Belmondo made confidences that she specifies in an interview with the Parisian. She explains that she found a “small apartment near his home” in 2019 and to be closer to the actor during confinement. Describing “a very deep friendship with a lot of love”, she explains having “tried to make him happier” cooking for him and changing his clothes. In the summer of 2020, she leaves to spend the summer with him in Cannes. This is where Carlos Sotto Mayor denounces the omnipresence of the Belmondo family.
“The entourage always said where to go”
“Jean-Paul’s entourage always said where to go or not, and it was a bit limited. (…) Jean-Paul liked the simple things in life. Sometimes, by protecting him, he no longer had access to it. “ For their part, those close to Jean-Paul Belmondo do not have the same vision of this summer 2020 at all. “She wanted to keep him to himself, to keep him away from his relatives, his family … She had him take lots of photos and videos during the summer of 2020 (…) Carlos Sotto Mayor exhausted him and took advantage of him to make her media comeback. Why, if she was madly in love, did she suddenly disappear without giving any news after last spring? “, they said.