Caroline and Stéphanie of Monaco, the sisters of Albert II, would make life hard for Princess Charlene

Paradoxically, Charlene has never been so talked about as since she deserted the Rock. Since last March, she has in fact taken refuge in South Africa, her native country, where she had initially gone for the funeral of the King of the Zulus. However, her stay was prolonged when she was the victim of a serious infection of the ENT sphere, which forced her to stay there while she recovered completely. Only here it is: the version given by the Palace does not convince everyone.

Some are convinced that Jacques and Gabriella’s mother is actually going through a relationship crisis with Prince Albert II, while others claim that she simply did not feel comfortable in the Principality. “She was full of good will, but she quickly felt judged and misunderstood. So she shut herself up to protect herself,” a relative had also reported in the columns of Paris Match. A situation which would be due, in particular, to Stéphanie and Caroline, the sisters of Prince Albert II.





As the German newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau points out, the sisters of Albert II would not make life easier for Charlene of Monaco. Especially Caroline, who would never have integrated her into the clan. She would indeed have very badly experienced the arrival of the former Olympic champion in the Principality. The reason ? Until now, she was the first lady of Monaco. Before the birth of Jacques and Gabriella, it was to her that the throne should return (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Ashley Graham pregnant: she reveals the huge secret of her second pregnancy in a moving video

A French affair (TF1): this detail that deeply shocked Internet users

PHOTO Princess Beatrice mom: her sister Eugenie sends a tender message to her niece

“It’s indecent”: the family of Jean-Paul Belmondo “shocked” by the attitude Carlos Sotto Mayor, his last companion

Britney Spears lied about her return to Instagram? The contradictions of its publication revealed