Channel: the missing man was found safe and sound

Jean-Michel Lemière was found safe and sound. (© DP)

Jean-Michel Lemiere, 53, was found safe and sound this Sunday, September 19, 2021 around 9 p.m. at Sotteville (Handle). These are relatives of this man, who had been missing since the morning of Monday, September 13, who announced this good news on the social networks.





An investigation and research

The police station Piles had already opened an investigation. She had started research, in particular in the Val de Saire and in the Hague. Left with his vehicle Peugeot 407 metallic gray Monday morning, Jean-Michel Lemiere was nowhere to be found, his telephone cannot be geolocated.

While the last person to see him was an ex-colleague, in the grocery store in Grosville, his family had launched an appeal on social networks this Saturday, September 18. The story, therefore, ends well. Relatives did not miss thank internet users for “all shares” and “support”.

