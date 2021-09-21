Chloé Jouannet and Alexandra Lamy take pictures of each other and panic the web

No more need for official photographers. While Alexandra Lamy and her daughter Chloé Jouannet like to share their moments of complicity on Instagram, the mother and daughter each unveiled this weekend a snapshot taken by the other and seduced their fans.

We know they are close and they do not hide it quite the contrary. The ex-star of “A guy a girl” and her daughter, the actress Chloé Jouannet, have again offered proof on social networks on Saturday. On a trip with her daughter this weekend, Alexandra Lamy shared a photo of herself on her Instagram account, along with the message “By my daughter. Have a nice week end”. Simultaneously, Chloé Jouannet, for her part, posted a photo captioned “By ma mama”.





A shower of compliments

It did not take more to seduce their respective fans. And for good reason: each one knew how to highlight the other in all simplicity. “Superb photo, superb mother, superb woman, superb actress”, “Canon”, “At the top”, “Radiant”, “What a smile. It is the love between a mother and her daughter, it is priceless !! Beautiful picture !” thus reacted the followers of Alexandra Lamy.

Compliments echoed by those of his daughter: “Superb photo”, “What a beauty”, “Magnificent! And already a great actress ”,“ You are radiant ”. A double blow for an endearing mother / daughter duo. The two women have recently worked together. Chloé Jouannet, 23, recently filmed under the leadership of Alexandra Lamy, who this summer took on the director’s hat for the first time with “Touchées”, a fiction on violence against women, adapted from the Comic strip by Quentin Zuttion, soon to be broadcast on TF1.