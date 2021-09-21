Coronavirus – Entering Switzerland, instructions for use

The borders are no longer closed, as was the case between Italy and Switzerland in June 2020, but to enter Switzerland, it is better to have completed the right formalities since Monday. AFP

On Friday, September 17, the Federal Council announced new restrictions on entering Switzerland, in order to prevent a spread of the Delta variant, in particular when returning from the autumn holidays. The government has given up on quarantine but is imposing the Covid certificate or testing for those who do not have it. As well as, and this is new, a form to be completed by almost everyone. Here are the details of these measures, which have exceptions, especially for cross-border workers.

Entry form

Regardless of their vaccination status, their country of departure and their means of transport, anyone entering Switzerland must now complete an electronic entry form, using a computer or smartphone. It is available at the following address: swissplf.admin.ch/formular . It should only be filled maximum 48 hours before entering our country. So if you are going on vacation for a week, you will need to fill it out from your resort two days before coming back, at the earliest. Once this is done, you will receive a QR code to show to customs or in your public transport.

If you know that you will not have internet access within two days of your return, print the form beforehand and complete the paper version.

Children under the age of 16 must also complete this form, but they can be added to the form of an adult traveling with them.

If you do not complete this form or with false information, you are liable to a fine of 100 francs.

The only people exempted of this form are: frontier workers, people in transit, those who transport goods or people as part of their professional activity as well as those coming from border areas.

The Covid or vaccination certificate

You need a Covid certificate or proof of vaccination to enter Switzerland without testing. Vaccination must be able to be proven by means of a recognized certificate or other vaccination certificate. In addition to the surname, first name and date of birth, the date of vaccination and the vaccine administered must appear on the vaccination certificate. The European Union’s Covid certificate is recognized.

The recognized vaccines are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen by Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Who should do a PCR test?

Anyone who does not have a Covid certificate, is not fully vaccinated or cured, is required to present a negative PCR or rapid test result. And this on two occasions. When entering Switzerland (PCR test less than 72 hours old and rapid less than 48 hours). Then, 4 to 7 days after being in Switzerland, a new test will have to be carried out, the result of which must be declared to the cantonal authorities. The fine for failing to test is 200 francs.

Children under 16 should not show a negative test result, either on entry or 4 to 7 days after.

The same people who are exempted form are also exempt from testing, even without a Covid certificate, namely: frontier workers, people in transit, those who transport goods or people as part of their professional activity as well as those coming from border areas.