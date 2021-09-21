Covid-19: the United States will reopen its borders “in early November” to all vaccinated travelers

Twenty months later, Europeans will once again be able to set foot on American soil. The White House announces this Monday, September 20 that all international travelers will be able to cross the American borders from “beginning of November”. One condition must be met: that they be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. For travelers from the European Union, the United Kingdom or even China, this is a first since the start of the health crisis, in March 2020.

However, in addition to the vaccine, the United States are planning several measures to limit the risk of contamination across the Atlantic. Thus, travelers from abroad will have to be tested and wear a mask, while a system to contact these people will be set up, specifies Jeff Zients, coordinator of the fight against the pandemic at the White House.

He also insisted on the fact that this decision, which comes in a context of great tension between France and the United States, was “dictated by science”. The United States has taken the time, he said, to put in place a comprehensive system based on “the individuals” and not on differences in treatment depending on the country of origin. However, he did not immediately indicate which vaccines would be recognized by the United States to allow entry of travelers.

The coordinator of the fight against the pandemic of Joe Biden also specified that unvaccinated Americans who would return to the United States after a stay abroad would be subject to even stricter testing obligations. They will thus be asked to be tested in the day preceding their return, and to be tested again after their arrival on American soil.