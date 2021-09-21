Covid: vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 authorized in Europe before the end of 2021?

By Caroline J. Posted on September 21, 2021 at 8:58 am

Could the covid-19 vaccine be administered to children under 12 before the end of 2021 in Europe? This is a scenario that is not ruled out, while the Pfizer / BioNTech laboratories said on September 20 that their vaccine is “safe” for children from 5 to 11 years old.

The debate around vaccination of children under 12 is again at the heart of the discussions. It must be said that the recent declaration of Pfizer and BioNtech laboratories makes a lot of talk. For several months now, the two laboratories have been carrying out more tests to verify the safety and tolerance of their serum on children under 12 years old. On September 20, the duo claimed that their anti-Covid vaccine is ” sure ” and “ well tolerated ” at the children from 5 to 11 years old.

Coronavirus: Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would be “safe” for children aged 5 to 11

Since then, Pfizer and BioNtech intend to solicit the health authorities ” as soon as possible “In order to obtain a approval and thus administer their vaccine to children under 11 in Europe. It is recalled that to date, only those over 12 are authorized to receive a dose of anti-Covid vaccine.

But then when the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 could it be authorized in Europe? As explained West France, if we take a closer look at the progress of the various stages put in place for the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 15, this approval is likely by the end of November 2021. For minors from 12 to 15 years old, Pfizer and BioNtech had indeed published their first conclusive results on March 31. Two months later, on May 28 to be exact, theEuropean Medicines Agency had given his consent. Finally, after consultation with the High Authority for Health, the France had decided to authorize the vaccination of 12-17 year olds on June 15.

However, the vaccination of children aged 5-11 causes more reluctance. So, despite a possible approval from the European Medicines Agency by the end of 2021, will France give the green light to vaccinate those under 11? The answer remains unresolved to this day.

In addition, some children under 5 have also already received injections (even less dosed). Concerning them, Pfizer and BioNtech laboratories hope to publish results “ in the fourth quarter “. As a reminder, to date, Cuba is the only country to allow vaccination of children from the age of 2 years.