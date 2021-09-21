Crisis with Washington: the worrying European disinterest

DECRYPTION – The restraint of the Europeans in the matter of the Australian submarines harms their strategic positioning in the Indo-Pacific.

Since the start of the so-called “Australian submarine” crisis, France’s European partners have remained silent. Josep Borrell, the head of EU diplomacy, confined himself to saying that “understood»The French disappointment.

Read alsoIndia is looking towards French nuclear submarines

The European Union, which nevertheless presented its strategy in the Indo-Pacific region on the same day, simply “lamented»The fact of not having been informed or consulted on the new security pact between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. She goes “analyze its repercussions»… We do not find much better in Germany, where Berlin has only«took noteOf the crisis. Elsewhere, it is worse: silence or even sneers on the setbacks of France, the “arroganceOf its managers or the greed of its industrialists. Not even a crocodile’s tear to pretend … If we are to believe the Europeans, the last open diplomatic crisis in the transatlantic family would only be a matter of big money and domestic policy, at seven