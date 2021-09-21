Death of Jean-Paul Belmondo: the family shocked by the “indecent” attitude of his ex, Carlos Sotto Mayor

France still digests, with difficulty, the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, which occurred on September 6, 2021. While the country has barely emerged from the national tributes, the funeral and the cremation of the actor, a work devoted to his life and his work will join our bookstores … much to the family’s surprise. The author of these 240 pages? Carlos Sotto Mayor, the former Brazilian singer who shared a piece of her life with Bebel.

It will not be necessary to wait very long before discovering Jean-Paul, my man from Rio, since this biography is published by Flammarion editions on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. An approach that is far from appealing to the children and grandchildren of Le Magnifique, as stated by Me Michel Godest, lawyer and long-time friend of the actor, who s ‘was already responsible for formalizing his death. “The whole Belmondo family is shocked by the attitude of Madame Sotto Mayor, explains the lawyer in the columns of the newspaper The Parisian. She is shocked by the publication of this book just days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo. It is indecent.“





She wanted to keep him to herself, keep him away from her relatives, her family …

This very short publication deadline is not the only element which leaves the Belmondo clan perplexed. Until now, no former companion of the comedian, who died at the age of 88, had dared to give the public a piece of his privacy. Conversely, the summary of Jean-Paul Belmondo, my man from Rio promises many details about romance “rock’n’roll and glamor“shared by the two ex.”The family is also shocked by the attitude that Carlos Sotto Mayor has had in recent years, specifies Me Michel Godest. I have always been close to Jean-Paul and therefore know the truth. She wanted to keep him to herself, keep him away from her relatives, her family … She had him take lots of photos and videos during the summer of 2020. Certainly, Jean-Paul liked to have fun, but Carlos Sotto Mayor exhausted him and took advantage of him to make his media comeback. And why, if she was madly in love, did she suddenly disappear without giving any news after last spring?“The pages that she wrote illico presto will perhaps give her the beginnings of an answer …