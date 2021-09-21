Death of singer Claude Lombard, queen of the credits of animated series of the 1980s

Claude Lombard, who was notably the interpreter of the credits ofKiss me Lucile and also the chorister of Charles Aznavour, died at 76 years old.

Singer Claude Lombard, whose voice rocked the children of the 1980s with in particular the heady credits Kiss me Lucile, died on Monday, September 20 at the age of 76, announced her official Facebook page.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Madame Claude Lombard”, we can read on the social network. “Claude Lombard will have brightened the path of those she met. She will have created vocations and more, she will have helped people to become what they are today.”

“I listened to him more than my own mother”

The children of the 1980s mourn this morning the disappearance of a tutelary figure: “As a child, I listened to him more than my own mother”, thus confides on Twitter Valentin Paquot, journalist specializing in manga and Japanese animation. “How sad. I can’t stop crying… My condolences. Thank you for everything.” “It is really a great voice of our generation which is dying out,” adds specialist journalist Daniel Andreyev.





Born in 1945 in Belgium, Claude Lombard is the unforgettable voice of the credits of animated series which made the heyday of French television, and in particular of La Cinq.

Kiss me Lucile, Max and Company, Theo or the bat of victory, The enchanted world of Lalabel, Flo and the Swiss Robinsons or The Adventures of Claire and Tipoune, Pollyana and Susy with magic flowers are some of the series she has worked on.

In all, Claude Lombard recorded about fifty 45s between 1986 and 1992. She also lent her sung voice to the heroine of Creamy, wonderful Creamy.

Chorus-singer of Charles Aznavour

Also representative of Belgium at Eurovision Song Contest in 1968, she was very active in cinema where she directed the musical parts of many Disney films such as The beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and more recently from Vaiana and Snow Queen and its sequel.

On television, Claude Lombard has also worked on songs for series such as The Rugrats, Dora the Explorer and Strawberry Charlotte. She has also often collaborated with Charles Aznavour, for whom she was the backing singer from the 1980s until her death.