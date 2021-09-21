Dyson Omni-glide review: a new way to use the stick vacuum cleaner

Despite an unusual architecture to which we will come back, the Dyson Omni-glide cannot deny its “Malmesburyennes” origins for long. Indeed, the garish colors are always in the game and we therefore end up with a very discreet stick vacuum cleaner, visually speaking, mixing purple, red, gray and gold with the subtlety of a punk band. rock covering “My Way”.
Dyson obliges, the materials seem to be of good quality, and despite an appearance a little more fragile than that of a V10 of the same brand, for example, it seems able to withstand without incident many blows against the walls or multiple falls.
In order to fulfill its specifications as an ultra-agile stick vacuum cleaner, the Omni-glide is necessarily one of the lightest models. In hand-held vacuum mode, it barely exceeds one kilogram (1.03 kg exactly). If we attach the suction tube to it as well as the very special suction head, we reach 1.78 kg which makes it the lightest device in our comparison so far; just behind, we find the Candy CAS-10 (2.13 kg in suction mode on the ground) which still gives it 350 grams. In short, it will not weigh at the end of the arm, even during the longest cleaning sessions.
We expected this Dyson model to turn on its handling. And the turns, precisely, the Omni-glide knows how to negotiate them perfectly. In short, let’s not beat around the bush, thanks in large part to its particular suction head, it is the most agile stick vacuum cleaner, by far, that has passed into our hands. And as we will see, it even affects the suction efficiency. You can push it, pull it, make lateral movements to the left or to the right and even sideways without it ever getting stuck or slipping. We even surprise ourselves imposing the most incongruous movements of rotation for the pleasure of the beautiful gesture, and to take for the best skater of the esplanade of the Trocadéro in the vacuum cleaner-broom category.
If it is very easy to use, the Omni-glide is also very easy to master, since the controls are reduced to a duo of buttons. The first is used to turn on the vacuum cleaner, the second to vary the suction power (two levels available). Without this deprivation being frankly annoying, we would have appreciated a few more features, such as the possibility of switching from continuous suction (the method used by Dyson by the way) to fractional suction which saves the battery.
Another complaint, the Omni-glide gives no indication about the remaining autonomy, even if only a trio of diodes. Even if it is required to be used in very small spaces (studio, single room …), it is difficult to anticipate untimely battery depletion.
As a stick-format stick vacuum cleaner, the Omni-glide can be stored on a wall-mounted base. However, due to its straight handle, it cannot be hung on it and it will therefore be necessary to install this small base – devoid of any storage system for accessories elsewhere – at a specific height so that the stick vacuum cleaner also rests on the ground; we have known more practical. Fortunately, it has electrical connectors so it can be used for storage and charging.
However, it should be noted that, due to its small size, it is very easy to find a place to store the Omni-glide: a cupboard back, even a very crowded one, will do just fine. What’s more, its battery – all in length – is removable. You can therefore extract it very easily and connect the charger directly to it if there is not enough space at home.
Even if the Omni-glide does not see itself adorned with the epithet “Absolute” which, at Dyson refers to the complete range of tips, it is supplied with a plethora of accessories: an angled crevice tool, an equipped long nozzle. a retractable brush, a long LED nozzle (to light up tight and dark places) and a motorized mini-brush designed to suck the tops of sofas or upholstery.
We were not very confident about the Dyson Omni-glide’s capabilities on high pile carpets. Indeed, the suction head contains two rotating brushes, but these are two so-called “Fluffy” brushes; they are fully coated with a soft surface, but do not have hard bristles which beat the fibers and expel the detritus to facilitate their suction. On the other hand, this hyper agile head greatly facilitates cleaning thanks to the lateral movements that it allows. Plus, unlike many brushes, it doesn’t throw litter behind it. The aspiration faculties of the Omni-glide are therefore increased tenfold.
On high pile carpets, it does not fare too badly with an efficiency rating of 89% at Normal power level. By engaging the Turbo mode, we achieve a very nice 91% efficiency, which is better than many other stick vacuum cleaners equipped with a head with a stiff bristle brush.
On thin carpets, the Omni-glide behaves very well and sucks up 98% of the trash in 30 seconds at Normal power level. Obviously, it collects all the waste in 60 seconds. The ground is immaculate in 30 seconds when switching to Turbo mode.
Hard ground is Omni-glide’s favorite terrain. In Normal mode or Turbo mode, it reaches 100% efficiency rate in 30 seconds.
Clearly, despite its architecture and its brush picked up, the Omni-glide provides suction performance equivalent to those of its predecessors.
Dyson engineers achieved a little feat by equipping the Omni-glide with their “Point & Shoot” emptying system, with some constraints, however. Here you have to press the red button behind the collector while pushing the walls down to take advantage of it, whereas, on conventional stick vacuum cleaners equipped with this function, a simple strong enough pressure on the dedicated lever is enough to take advantage of it. . Nevertheless, the process is mastered quite quickly and this system avoids having your hands stained with dust when emptying the waste bin.
Multicyclonic filtration does its job brilliantly. After having swallowed 20 grams of fine dust with the Omni-glide and having let it run for a few seconds, the time for the material to circulate well in the air circuit, we weighed the foam and HEPA filters. As a result, it had taken no mass, which means that the cocoa was fully retained in the collector. Fine dust does not saturate the filters and the Omni-Glide should retain its suction power, even without too regular maintenance, which we cannot recommend too much, however.
Despite the effectiveness of multicyclonic filtration, it is sometimes necessary to clean the foam and HEPA filters. As always with Dyson, they are placed on the transparent purple plastic part. Once removed, simply run it under water to give the filters a new lease of life.
If the plastic squeegee that scrapes the grid filter is not enough to remove all the waste, you can remove the transparent walls by playing with the red plastic latch to separate the whole and facilitate access to this part.
Finally, the two rotating brushes and the gear system are removed by pressing the red button – again – placed on top of the suction head. After having removed hairs, threads and long hair, they are very easily replaced in their housing.
Strong points
-
Agility never seen before.
-
Excellent suction capabilities.
-
Perfect filtration.
Weak points
-
No additional features.
-
Very low autonomy.
Conclusion
If the Dyson Omni-glide does not impose itself in the highest spheres of our comparison, it owes it essentially to its too limited autonomy. Because except for this small pitfall, it is effective on all types of soil, while providing perfect filtration. What’s more, its extraordinary handling is not a simple gadget, but pleads in its favor and really facilitates cleaning sessions while making the chore much more pleasant than with a more classic model.
- Convenience of employment
- Suction
- Maintenance
- Noise
- Autonomy