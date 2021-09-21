Dyson Omni-glide review: a new way to use the stick vacuum cleaner

Despite an unusual architecture to which we will come back, the Dyson Omni-glide cannot deny its “Malmesburyennes” origins for long. Indeed, the garish colors are always in the game and we therefore end up with a very discreet stick vacuum cleaner, visually speaking, mixing purple, red, gray and gold with the subtlety of a punk band. rock covering “My Way”.

When an Englishman meets another Englishman …

Dyson obliges, the materials seem to be of good quality, and despite an appearance a little more fragile than that of a V10 of the same brand, for example, it seems able to withstand without incident many blows against the walls or multiple falls. In order to fulfill its specifications as an ultra-agile stick vacuum cleaner, the Omni-glide is necessarily one of the lightest models. In hand-held vacuum mode, it barely exceeds one kilogram (1.03 kg exactly). If we attach the suction tube to it as well as the very special suction head, we reach 1.78 kg which makes it the lightest device in our comparison so far; just behind, we find the Candy CAS-10 (2.13 kg in suction mode on the ground) which still gives it 350 grams. In short, it will not weigh at the end of the arm, even during the longest cleaning sessions.

The secret to the Omni-glide’s agility lies in the underside of its suction head.

We expected this Dyson model to turn on its handling. And the turns, precisely, the Omni-glide knows how to negotiate them perfectly. In short, let’s not beat around the bush, thanks in large part to its particular suction head, it is the most agile stick vacuum cleaner, by far, that has passed into our hands. And as we will see, it even affects the suction efficiency. You can push it, pull it, make lateral movements to the left or to the right and even sideways without it ever getting stuck or slipping. We even surprise ourselves imposing the most incongruous movements of rotation for the pleasure of the beautiful gesture, and to take for the best skater of the esplanade of the Trocadéro in the vacuum cleaner-broom category. Recommended article: If it is very easy to use, the Omni-glide is also very easy to master, since the controls are reduced to a duo of buttons. The first is used to turn on the vacuum cleaner, the second to vary the suction power (two levels available). Without this deprivation being frankly annoying, we would have appreciated a few more features, such as the possibility of switching from continuous suction (the method used by Dyson by the way) to fractional suction which saves the battery.

A control panel reduced to its simplest form.

Another complaint, the Omni-glide gives no indication about the remaining autonomy, even if only a trio of diodes. Even if it is required to be used in very small spaces (studio, single room …), it is difficult to anticipate untimely battery depletion. As a stick-format stick vacuum cleaner, the Omni-glide can be stored on a wall-mounted base. However, due to its straight handle, it cannot be hung on it and it will therefore be necessary to install this small base – devoid of any storage system for accessories elsewhere – at a specific height so that the stick vacuum cleaner also rests on the ground; we have known more practical. Fortunately, it has electrical connectors so it can be used for storage and charging. However, it should be noted that, due to its small size, it is very easy to find a place to store the Omni-glide: a cupboard back, even a very crowded one, will do just fine. What’s more, its battery – all in length – is removable. You can therefore extract it very easily and connect the charger directly to it if there is not enough space at home.

A well-equipped stick vacuum.

Even if the Omni-glide does not see itself adorned with the epithet “Absolute” which, at Dyson refers to the complete range of tips, it is supplied with a plethora of accessories: an angled crevice tool, an equipped long nozzle. a retractable brush, a long LED nozzle (to light up tight and dark places) and a motorized mini-brush designed to suck the tops of sofas or upholstery.

