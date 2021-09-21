Ellen van Dijk takes the world crown ahead of Marlen Reusser and Annemiek van Vleuten

The Ellen van Dijk TGV is indeed at full throttle. The Dutch dominated the Swiss Marlen Reusser (+10 ”) and his compatriot, Annemiek van Vleuten (+24 ”), in an individual time trial for specialists, Monday September 20. On a flat course of 30.3 km, the scenario quickly reduced to a face to face Netherlands – Switzerland. More regular in her effort, Ellen van Dijk managed to win the second rainbow jersey of her career after the one obtained in 2013.

Leading in the first two intermediate points, Marlen Reusser, Olympic vice-champion and reigning European champion in the discipline, gradually lost her lead before collapsing in the last nine kilometers. A godsend for Ellen van Dijk, who started well before the other favorites, and who achieved a brilliant time in 36’05 “28 and over 50 km / h on the Flandrian roads. At 34 years old, the Dutch rider of the Trek-Segafredo training is in the shape of a life after her title of European Road Champion in Trento on September 11.









Behind the Top 3, the gap in the gaps testifies to the superiority of the trio with more than 1’24 “ahead of the American Amber Neben (4th). Relegatede at 1’47 “, thea first tricolor Juliette Labous (6th) grabbed the Top 10, whileAudrey Cordon-Ragot (16th) at 2’56 “quickly went through without power compete with the world top of the specialty.