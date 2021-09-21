Fixed 5G, the alternative to fiber that can pay big dividends for operators

Even if the deployment of 5G is accelerating across the globe, the vast majority of consumers see, for the moment, no singular advantage over 4G. To date, no truly revolutionary consumer use cases have emerged. This is a problem for telecom operators, who are deploying this new network with billions of euros, and who are obviously keen to make these infrastructures profitable as quickly as possible. However, there is a very concrete use case that could develop rapidly from next year: fixed 5G.

This is what the consulting firm BearingPoint underlines in a recent study, to which The gallery had access. Its title: “Wireless access: 5G will revolutionize the fixed / mobile Internet paradigm. “ According to the authors, this fixed 5G could have the wind in its sails in the coming years. In their work, the authors consider that this will be “The first real and proven use of 5G”. This one “Will enable the fixed broadband market globally, and reduce the digital divide”, they add. Nothing less.

A level of performance close to fiber

Fixed 5G consists of offering Internet access through a box connected to the mobile network, and not, as is customary, to the copper network (via ADSL) or fiber. This approach is not new. Today, many operators, including Orange, SFR or Bouygues Telecom in France, already market fixed 4G offers in rural areas where there is no fiber and where ADSL is running out of steam. This solution then constitutes “A palliative for ADSL-type networks”, notes BearingPoint.

Fixed 5G, on the other hand, goes much further. Its high speeds and very low latency (the network response time when called upon) offer a level of performance much, much higher than that of fixed 4G. “In technical terms, fixed 5G can offer higher speeds than ADSL and VDSL [un ADSL boosté, Ndlr], or even fiber (over 80 Mbits) “, notes BearingPoint. According to them, this technology can constitute an alternative in the many territories – generally rural and sparsely populated – where the fiber will not see the light of day for several years. In the United States and the Middle East, it is already a solution when fixed Internet infrastructures are poorly developed.

Relaunch the competitive game

But above all, this technology has serious advantages for “Compete with existing networks”, emphasizes BearingPoint. Thereby, “In urban areas, the deployment of fixed 5G will be tactical in developed countries, and it will allow competition to the incumbent operator in developing countries”, says the study.

“Some operators could use this technology [la 5G fixe, Ndlr] with the objective of hooking up customers before migrating them to fiber, or to compete head-on and in the long term with traditional wired fixed Internet networks ”, emphasizes Sylvain Chevallier, partner at BearingPoint.



Consultant to the same firm, Tariq Ashraf emphasizes that ” the operators specialized in the mobile, and who have a deficit of fixed Internet infrastructure, here have a card to play ”. In France, one thinks in particular of Bouygues Telecom, which has a fixed Internet network much less developed than its rivals Orange or SFR.

Fixed 5G could allow operators to better “Monetize” the new generation of mobile network. BearingPoint estimates this usage could affect 107 million customers worldwide by 2023. “Which would generate $ 58 billion in additional revenue for telecom operators”, calculate the cabinet. Within two years, this technology could represent 8% of fixed broadband Internet connections. Last but not least, emerging countries will not be the only ones interested: “44% of fixed 5G connections will be located in developed countries, compared to 52% in emerging countries. “ This use, often perceived as anecdotal, and particularly in France due to the massive deployment of fiber, could well, despite everything, soon disturb the competitive game.