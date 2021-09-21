Flavie Flament was married! She shares a beautiful shot with her son (canon) Antoine

Sunday, September 19, Flavie Flament shared a photo with her older son, Antoine on the occasion of a wedding.

Flavie Flament is a happy mom! The radio and television host appears regularly on Instagram with her two sons, Antoine and Enzo. Sunday September 19, she went to a loved one’s wedding in the company of the best possible partner, her eldest son. For the occasion, the mother-son duo dressed very elegantly and appeared very united.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Flavie poses alongside Antoine, 26 years old. The young man wears a nice suit and sunglasses. He is well groomed, clean shaven and seems very close to his mother. For her part, Flavie Flament wears a long dress and a lot of jewelry. In caption, she wrote: “This weekend my lovely knight and I were at the wedding. It is so beautiful when people love each other. It makes you believe in everythingThe young man also posted a photo of the wedding on his Instagram account, this time with his friends.

Flavie Flament appears very close to her children

The RTL host is the mother of two children: Antoine born in 1995 from his union with the director Bernard Flament, and Enzo born in 2004, fruit of his love with Benjamin Castaldi. Flavie Flament was married to the host in 2002 before separating four years later.

Very active on Instagram, she often shares pictures with her sons. Last May, she posted a wonderful photo with them. His big boys posed by his side, the sunset in the background. In description, she expressed her pride with the phrase: “Lucky i am“. Flavie Flament’s yarns both have artistic flair. The eldest Antoine is a photographer while the youngest, Enzo, recently embarked on rap.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge