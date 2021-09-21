More

    France (finally) obtains the support of the Europeans against Washington

    NewsWorld


    After five days of silence, the representatives of the European Union expressed their solidarity with France.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    The transatlantic diplomatic crisis has shaken up the reunion of multilateralism at the UN. Monday, September 20, the Europeans finally gave their support to France, which is not angry with the United States after the crisis of the Australian submarines. Foreign ministers of the 27 member states “clearly expressed their solidarity with France”, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

    The same day, Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced, as he has been doing for several days, but this time on American soil, a decision “brutal”, a “lack of consultation”, and an “breach of trust between allies”. It is akin to “reflexes from an era we hoped to be over”, he hammered, in a new clear allusion to the Trump era.

    France, which recalled its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra in an unprecedented gesture, remains firmly against this “treason”. It had already received support from EU leaders earlier today. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has ruled “unacceptable” the way Paris was “processed”, in an interview on the American channel CNN.


    London and Washington had already tried during the weekend to coax their French ally. “Our love for France is unwavering”, declared the Briton Boris Johnson in the plane which took him to New York. Faced with the demands of “clarification” of Paris and Brussels, President Joe Biden is “impatient” to speak “of the way forward” on the phone with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who has given up going to New York.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSex Education on Netflix: who are the new characters in season 3?
    Next articleSorare signs the biggest fundraiser in the history of French Tech

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC