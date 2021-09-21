France (finally) obtains the support of the Europeans against Washington

The transatlantic diplomatic crisis has shaken up the reunion of multilateralism at the UN. Monday, September 20, the Europeans finally gave their support to France, which is not angry with the United States after the crisis of the Australian submarines. Foreign ministers of the 27 member states “clearly expressed their solidarity with France”, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The same day, Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced, as he has been doing for several days, but this time on American soil, a decision “brutal”, a “lack of consultation”, and an “breach of trust between allies”. It is akin to “reflexes from an era we hoped to be over”, he hammered, in a new clear allusion to the Trump era.

France, which recalled its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra in an unprecedented gesture, remains firmly against this “treason”. It had already received support from EU leaders earlier today. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has ruled “unacceptable” the way Paris was “processed”, in an interview on the American channel CNN.





London and Washington had already tried during the weekend to coax their French ally. “Our love for France is unwavering”, declared the Briton Boris Johnson in the plane which took him to New York. Faced with the demands of “clarification” of Paris and Brussels, President Joe Biden is “impatient” to speak “of the way forward” on the phone with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who has given up going to New York.