France now at the gates of the top 10 most innovative countries

The country is advancing one place in the annual ranking of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published on Monday.

France continues to progress. It is now in 11th place in the world ranking of the most innovative states, according to the 2021 edition of the Global Innovation Index, published Monday by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). France thus gains one place compared to last year and is positioned at the gates of the top 10 of a ranking dominated, as in 2020, by Switzerland, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The UN agency report points to the “remarkable progressOf France in recent years. In the space of ten years, France has grabbed no less than eleven places, going from 22nd position in 2011 to 11th this year, after having fluctuated around 15th place between 2017 and 2019.

Created in 2007, this index is calculated on the basis of around 80 criteria, divided into two categories: the means implemented in terms of innovation and the actual results of innovation activities. For example, the first has indicators on institutions, human capital or infrastructure, while the second revolves around two pillars: knowledge and technology outcomes and the products of creativity.





Resilient investing during the pandemic

France is better ranked in terms of products (10th) than resources (17th). It is particularly efficient on creative results (6th), in particular intangible goods (brands, industrial design), while its weaknesses lie in its institutions and the development of its businesses (19th).

For the PMOI, the example of France, as well as that of South Korea (passed from 10th to 5th place) and China (passed from 14th to 12th) shows “the importance of public policies and incentives to stimulate innovation“. In March, the European Patent Office (EPO) had already indicated that France was one of the rare countries of the Old Continent to have filed more patents in 2020 than the previous year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Globally and paradoxically, “investments in innovation have generally withstood the pandemic well“, Notes the WIPO report, although the effects of the health crisis have been uneven depending on the sector. “Scientific production, R&D spending, patent filings and the creation of joint ventures continued to grow in 2020, amplifying the scores recorded before the crisis», Underlines in particular the body of the United Nations.