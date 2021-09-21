Françoise Bernard died at the age of 100

She said to address women “who work, have children and little time to waste to” feed (their) “and want” to take them by the hand so that they learn, like me, cooking while cooking. “.

His “easy cookery” books for “moderately smart” women in the kitchen are featured in many French libraries. The best-selling author, Françoise Bernard, passed away on Sunday at the age of 100, the Hachette publishing house announced on Monday, September 20.

Françoise Bernard, born Andrée Jonquoy on March 2, 1921 in Paris, “revolutionized family cooking” from his first “visionary” book of easy recipes appeared almost 70 years ago and has been successfully republished since then.

“We will keep within Hachette Livre the memory of an elegant, simple and generous woman, and in our catalog its timeless bestseller, “said Catherine Saunier-Talec, Director of Hachette Pratique.

In 2012, she delivered her vision of cooking: a pleasure, but “above all a practical necessity”.





“‘If we don’t eat, we don’t work’, said my mother “, she summed up. Coming out of the war, there was” nothing to eat “except” noodles in water and salt “, remembered the one who then barely knew” how to cook a steak”.

Françoise Bernard was born in 1946, when the Unilever advertising agency, which at the time sold margarine and edible oils, decided to combine “the two first names of the year” to create a kitchen specialist. ”Secretary in the company, where she is bored “like a dead rat”, Andrée Jonquoy plays this specialist for 25 years, buying their name and continuing a career in radio, television and publishing.

Helped by cooks and a dietician, she multiplies the recipe books, including the endless “Easy Recipes”.

She said to address herself to “moderately sassy” women in the kitchen, who work, have children and little time to waste to “feed (their)”: “I wanted to take them by the hand so that they learn, like me, cooking by doing it “.

For this, she made “as simple, as clear as possible”, refraining from any jargon. “I share my little experience with them, without overwhelming them with my science”, she said, probably delivering one of the keys to her success.