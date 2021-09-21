More

    Free launches its fiber offers on a new network

    Free formalizes its arrival on the public initiative network Eure Normandie Numérique. No less than 150 municipalities are concerned.

    After the Haute-Saône network at the beginning of September, it is the turn of the Eure Normandie Numérique network to receive FTTH offers from Free. On September 21, the operator announced that it would thus be offering its Freeboxes in optical fiber to 70,000 homes in more than 150 municipalities. And indicate “A presence in all the municipalities deployed by the RIP in the next three months”, enough to cover 90,000 homes at the end of 2021.


    “Fiber Free offers are also already available in 64,000 homes in Zone AMII, in the agglomerations of Evreux and Vernon. In the Eure, Free will offer its Fiber offers to more than 150,000 households by the end of the year ”, announces a press release. In 2019, the Mixed Syndicate “Eure Normandie Numérique” chose to entrust the infrastructure operator Axione with the construction and operation of this network within the framework of a public service delegation for a period of 20 years.

    During the summer, Free also marketed its offers on the Var RIP, Fiber 06 (Alpes-Maritimes) and Li @ in.

    Examples of municipalities eligible for Free fiber on the RIP Eure Normandie Numérique

    Pont-Audemer

    Bernay Bosroumois

    Bourg-Achard

    Breteuil

    Conches-en-Ouche

    Cormeilles Gisors

    La Bonneville-sur-Iton

    La Saussaye

    The Neubourg

    Manneville-sur-Risle

    Marcilly-sur-Eure

    Menneval

    Mesnils-sur-Iton

    Saint-Ouen-de-Thouberville

    Saint-Ouen-du-Tilleul

    Saint-Pierre-des-Fleurs

    Thiberville

    Vexin-sur-Epte


