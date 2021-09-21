Free launches its fiber offers on a new network

Free formalizes its arrival on the public initiative network Eure Normandie Numérique. No less than 150 municipalities are concerned.

After the Haute-Saône network at the beginning of September, it is the turn of the Eure Normandie Numérique network to receive FTTH offers from Free. On September 21, the operator announced that it would thus be offering its Freeboxes in optical fiber to 70,000 homes in more than 150 municipalities. And indicate “A presence in all the municipalities deployed by the RIP in the next three months”, enough to cover 90,000 homes at the end of 2021.





“Fiber Free offers are also already available in 64,000 homes in Zone AMII, in the agglomerations of Evreux and Vernon. In the Eure, Free will offer its Fiber offers to more than 150,000 households by the end of the year ”, announces a press release. In 2019, the Mixed Syndicate “Eure Normandie Numérique” chose to entrust the infrastructure operator Axione with the construction and operation of this network within the framework of a public service delegation for a period of 20 years.

During the summer, Free also marketed its offers on the Var RIP, Fiber 06 (Alpes-Maritimes) and Li @ in.

Examples of municipalities eligible for Free fiber on the RIP Eure Normandie Numérique

Pont-Audemer

Bernay Bosroumois

Bourg-Achard

Breteuil

Conches-en-Ouche

Cormeilles Gisors

La Bonneville-sur-Iton

La Saussaye

The Neubourg

Manneville-sur-Risle

Marcilly-sur-Eure

Menneval

Mesnils-sur-Iton

Saint-Ouen-de-Thouberville

Saint-Ouen-du-Tilleul

Saint-Pierre-des-Fleurs

Thiberville

Vexin-sur-Epte