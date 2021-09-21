Free Mobile will finally offer the long-awaited VoLTE function

After a long wait, Free Mobile will activate the VoLTE option on its network. The opportunity to remind you of the interest of this technology.

At last ! Free plans the deployment of VoLTE end of October 2021. This was announced by Thomas Reynaud, CEO of Free, at the operator’s annual convention. Free was the last of the four operators not to offer this technology. This option will then be deployed on the 5G network.

What is VoLTE?

VoLTE, or Voice over LTE (Where 4G voice), is a function that allows smartphones to transmit our calls using 4G data. Until now, Free only used a dedicated protocol, which is why smartphones could not use voice and data simultaneously. You can therefore continue to exchange data, if you share your connection for example, while making your calls.

With VoLTE, we also gain better sound in both ways. If the person you are calling also has access to VoLTE, you will immediately notice the difference in call quality. At last, calls connect faster.





Note that you need a smartphone compatible with 4G Voice / VoLTE. Smartphones compatible with the “Wi-Fi calling” (VoWiFi) functionality are also compatible with 4G Voice / VoLTE. Remember to update your smartphone, this can also activate the function.