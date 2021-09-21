French start-up Sorare announces record fundraising for its digital football player vignettes

Pique, Ferdinand, Griezmann and Azpilicueta in the capital

The fundraising brought together various funds (Atomico, Bessemer Ventures, Blisce, D1 Capital, Eurazeo, IVP and Liontree), as well as historical investors (Benchmark, Accel, Partech) who had already enabled the company to raise 40 million euros in March. The distribution of capital has not been specified, but the two co-founders of the company remain in the majority.