    French start-up Sorare announces record fundraising for its digital football player vignettes

    The start-up Sorare, which uses the emerging technology of NFT (non-fungible tokens) to create an online game for exchanging football player stickers, announced on Tuesday that it had raised $ 680 million (or 580 million dollars). ‘euros), a new record for the tech sector in France.

    With a valuation of 4.3 billion dollars (3.7 billion euros), the Parisian company, founded in 2018, now claims the first place of French “unicorns” (unlisted companies worth more than one billion euros).

    Pique, Ferdinand, Griezmann and Azpilicueta in the capital

    The fundraising brought together various funds (Atomico, Bessemer Ventures, Blisce, D1 Capital, Eurazeo, IVP and Liontree), as well as historical investors (Benchmark, Accel, Partech) who had already enabled the company to raise 40 million euros in March. The distribution of capital has not been specified, but the two co-founders of the company remain in the majority.


    Sorare has never advertised yet, but relied on the fame of some of his investors, including players Gerard Piqué, Rio Ferdinand, Antoine Griezmann and César Azpilicueta, who became shareholders.

    Thanks to this investment, the company wants to expand internationally (it is currently opening an office in the United States), recruit specialists in the growth of the user base, and expand into new sports.


