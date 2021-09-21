More

    Girls will go back to school “as soon as possible”, say Taliban

    Afghan college girls will be allowed “as fast as possibleTo return to school, announced Tuesday (September 21st) the spokesperson of the Taliban government while the restrictions weighing on women have multiplied in recent weeks in Afghanistan.

    The Taliban have also appointed several ministers and thus completed the formation of their government, which does not include any female ministers or women’s ministries. Zabihullah Mujahid once again stressed on Tuesday that this was a transitional government that would be strengthened in the future.


    We are finalizing things (…) It will happen as fast as possibleZabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference. On Saturday, the Taliban had allowed the boys to return to their colleges and high schools, without mentioning the fate of the girls, which had moved the Afghan population and the international community.

    On Saturday, the Taliban called on boys to return to their middle and high schools, but not girls, causing turmoil among the Afghan population and the international community, which fears a return to the iron regime of the Taliban of the 90s which in particular prohibited women from studying. Classes in Afghan schools were interrupted in mid-August following the return to power of the Taliban, thanks to the American withdrawal and the collapse of the pro-Western government.


