Greece recommends third dose of vaccine for people over 60

The country had already started administering the third dose of the vaccine for people with weakened immune systems.

After France, Greece. The country’s health authorities recommended, Monday, September 20, the injection of a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to people over the age of 60, residents of retirement homes and nursing staff. The goal: to better protect these categories against a possible expansion of the virus in the coming months.

“The electronic platform for making appointments for the third dose of vaccine for these categories will open on September 30”, Marios Themistokleous, Secretary General of Health, explained at a press conference. He pointed out that “the third dose was not obligatory, but it is recommended after six months of completion of vaccination” for these categories.





Vaccination is compulsory in Greece for caregivers and employees of institutions for the elderly and disabled, under penalty of being technically unemployed. Last week, Greece started administering the third dose of the vaccine for people with weakened immune systems.