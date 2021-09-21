Griezmann expected, Barça on borrowed time, Humbert-Murray: the news on a plate

What you might have missed between last night and this morning

1. Football – Liga: Barça on the ropes

Engaged in a season of galleys, Barça is already close to the crisis. A week after the slap against Bayern Munich (3-0) in C1, he was scared Monday at the end of the 5th day of Liga, by winning an unexpected draw (1-1) at Camp Nou against Granada. Injury in shambles, no stars and a mixed result … The grimace that split the face of coach Ronald Koeman at the end of the match on Monday night sums up the bad patch currently going through the Catalan club, 7th in Liga. It was not until the last seconds and a header from Ronald Araujo (90th) to save Ronald Koeman’s header. But FC Barcelona and its coach are more than ever on borrowed time.

Big club but small team: Has Barça hit rock bottom?

2. Cycling – World Championships: Van der Poel will be in

Mathieu van der Poel’s participation in the World Cycling Championship in Flanders on Sunday was confirmed by his federation on Monday. Suffering from his back since his fall at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of July, the Dutchman (26) had left a slight doubt about his presence. Winner for his return to Antwerp Port Epic on September 12, Raymond Poulidor’s grandson tested himself in two other races, the Primus Classic (8th) on Saturday and the Flèche de Gooik (46th) on Sunday.

“Van der Poel and Van Aert will surely go to war until the last moment”

3. Football – Ligue 1: 2 closed-door matches in Lens

Empty bleachers in Lens until the beginning of October: the disciplinary committee of the League sanctioned the club on Monday from a closed door as a precautionary measure for at least two matches, pending the investigation into the “serious excesses” between Lensois supporters and Lille on Saturday. “In view of the serious overflows that have occurred“, she decreed a total closed session at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens until the end of the investigation, before a decision expected on October 6.

The police are watching spectators, during Lens-Lille, a match marked by an invasion of the field at half-time – 09/18/2021 Credit: Imago

Tennis: “The worst is behind me and I can’t wait for whatever is to come,” Roger Federer said on Monday, after having to interrupt his brief return to the courts this year to undergo another knee operation. The Swiss champion – who just celebrated his 40th birthday in August – has played only 13 games after a year of hiatus and two surgeries on his right knee.

Tennis – WTA Ostrava: Caroline Garcia was beaten by Russian Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the WTA 500 hard tournament in Ostrava (Czech Republic) on Monday. The French, former world No. 4 now 60th, lost 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) against an opponent from qualifying (N.92).

Football – Serie A: Naples alone took the lead of the Italian Championship on Monday thanks to its very large victory on the lawn of Udinese (4-0) Monday at the end of the 4th day.

Lafond: “Serge, now we have to agree to let go of power in Biarritz”



1.Football – Liga: Griezmann, finally?

After four matches without scoring and as many performances at best timid, at worst disappointing, Antoine Griezmann hopes to open his counter with Atlético Madrid this Tuesday on the lawn of modest Getafe, 19th. Runner-up to Real Madrid, the Colchoneros are counting on this 6th day to revive a dynamic hampered by two matches without scoring and a deficient offensive animation. In the absence of Joao Felix, Griezmann could evolve to the position of leader behind the duo Correa-Suarez.

Antoine Griezmann Credit: Getty Images

2. Tennis – ATP Metz: An entry shock

The atmosphere will be hot this Tuesday from the first round of the Metz tournament. The draw offered an entry shock for native Ugo Humbert, who will face Andy Murray. Apart from Messin, three French will be on the courts: Arthur Rinderknech will face Marcos Giron, Gilles Simon will have a hard time facing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while the qualified Alexandre Muller will have to deal with Karen Khachanov.

Ugo Humbert / Australian Open 2021 Credit: Getty Images

3. Football – 2023 World Qualifiers: Les Bleues in search of balance

After their demonstration in Greece (0-10), the Blue, traveling Tuesday to Slovenia, are looking for a new balance following the promotion as captain of Wendie Renard, a respected executive whose mission will be to take the Blue to the Euro 2022 by limiting the turbulence with Corinne Deacon. More than adversity on the ground, it is internal affairs that will set the temperature among the Blues as the European Championship approaches, to be played next July in England. On the green rectangle side, in fact, the French will hardly be in difficulty, with a qualifying group for the 2023 World Cup largely within their reach. Slovenia, 49th nation in the Fifa rankings, will not pose a big threat.

Renard Wendie during France – Germany on June 10, 2021 in Strasbourg Credit: Getty Images

