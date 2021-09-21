her superb look at the wedding of her brother James and Alizée Thevenet finally unveiled!

Ten years after causing a sensation at her sister Kate’s wedding, Pippa Middleton continues to garner attention with her impeccable outfits. The latest: the one worn during the union of her little brother James with Alizée Thévenet.
Her wedding looks are among the most reviewed. 10 years ago, during the marriage of her sister Kate Middleton to Prince William of England, the general public had discovered her in her role as bridesmaid. Pippa Middleton, Catherine’s younger sister, had caused a sensation at the time with her slender figure highlighted in a sheath dress, going almost as far as stealing the show from the bride. This is how the event specialist has become one of the “it-girls” – people to follow – of high society. Since the wedding, she is also one of the most influential people in the world, according to the magazine. Time. His personal life is then scrutinized until his own marriage to James Matthews, in 2017, which maintains his status as an icon. William’s sister-in-law has since become a mother twice, with one last birth in March.
Fashion icon
But mother or not, Pippa Middleton remains one of those whose outfits are the most examined. His fashion sense is even emphasized by several of his admirers in accounts dedicated to his style on social networks like Instagram. It is thanks to one of these profiles, who, for his part, relays all the clothing choices of the royal family in its broadest sense, that the dress chosen by Pippa Middleton for the wedding of her brother James Middleton was revealed. This union between the youngest of Kate and Pippa was held in all discretion or almost with a French, Alizée Thevenet. A wedding celebrated on September 11 in the privacy of the Var town of Bormes-les-Mimosas, so that the family can get together as quietly as possible.
Long dress and small flowers
Since the ceremony, some information about the couple and their relationship is distilled here and there. From the surprising circumstances of their meeting to the touching gesture that the bride wanted to make to her husband for their union, elite fans discover a little more every day. Last scoop among them: the look of Pippa Middleton. It is in an exclusive photo report published in the weekly magazine specialized on the occasion of the wedding of young James that the most attentive were able to discover the dress worn by Pippa. A long floral dress, white and fuchsia, slit at the leg. All in refinement.