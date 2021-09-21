Here Are The 10 Most Exciting Sex Scenes In Movies And TV Shows According To Science

Some movies are hotter than porn. The proof is with this classification of the most exciting scenes of the small and the big screen which ignited the participants of the study carried out by the site of pop culture.

A study carried out with volunteers

Fandom Spot is based on a scientific study that proves that the heart rate increases when you are sexually aroused. The media called on 100 volunteers and monitored their hearts to find out which of the 50 scenes turned them on the most. Respondents, of different genders, ages and sexual orientations, were isolated in a room during the viewing. Among the 10 winners, none French but films and series for the general public. The extracts are therefore quite chaste but remain sensual. Here are the 10 hottest scenes according to viewers aged 18 to 72.

In first position, we find the final sequence of the binge watcher series as soon as possible if it is not already done, Normal People, which put the spectators in all their states with 38% of people excited. In second place (35%), we find the mythical scene of Ghost where Demi Moore is seen making pottery with her late, but sexy, husband, Patrick Swayze. After one of the movie classics, this is the scene where Jessica Jones breaks her bed with Luke Cage in the Netflix series (32%). Unsurprisingly, in the fourth row, we find the fishing scene with Elio in Call Me By Your Name (29%). In fifth position, the sex scene in the shower between Alex and Piper in Orange is the new black wins its place with 27% excited people. In the rest of the top 10, there is the infamous steamy scene in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the episode of Grey’s Anatomy where Izzie Stevens asks Alex Karev to pull his pants down, when Jonathan and Jed have a hot moment in The Night Manager: The Spy with Two Faces, and the same for Lisbeth and Mikael in Millennium: Men who disliked women. Finally, the last place goes to the second sex scene between Allie and Noah (20%) in the excellent feature film, The Notebook.

