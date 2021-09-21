Housing tax 2021: who will still have to pay this year?

If 80% of households no longer pay housing tax, the remaining 20% ​​will still have to pay local tax in October.

The total exemption from housing tax, due by any occupant of a dwelling, whether tenant or owner, is calculated on the basis of the reference tax income (RFR). You will no longer have to pay tax if your 2020 RFR is below the following ceilings, defined by the government: € 27,761 for 1 share; € 35,986 for 1.5 parts; € 44,211 for 2 parts; € 50,380 for 2.5 shares; € 56,549 for 3 parts; € 62,718 for 3.5 shares.





While around 6.8 million households will continue to pay housing tax this year, some, whose RFR is just above the ceilings mentioned above, will be able to benefit from a 30% reduction in their housing tax. housing in 2021.The government has also created a simulator to find out if you are affected by a total or partial exemption this year.

The council tax notice will be sent to all French people concerned between October 1 and 20, and the tax must be paid no later than November 15, or November 20 if you decide to pay directly online.

Emmanuel Macron had made the promise to abolish the housing tax during his mandate. Its definitive abandonment for all French households is scheduled for 2023, after being abolished for 80% of French people. However, this only concerns main residences: secondary residences and vacant dwellings are not affected by the exemption from housing tax.