Well-being: how can I reduce my risk of diabetes?

There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2 Type 1 is less common and cannot be avoided Type 2 is primarily associated with weight gain and a sedentary lifestyle, but there are other risk factors. In the UK, 90% of people with diabetes are type 2.



If your blood sugar is abnormally high, but is not in the diabetes range, you may be diagnosed with prediabetes. This means that you have a high risk of developing diabetes. The good news is that around 80% of cases of type 2 diabetes are preventable. Read on to find out what you can do to lower your risk of developing this disease.

Calculate your risk

The UK has four million people with diabetes, or one in 16 people. Type 2 diabetes can come on slowly and the signs aren’t always obvious, so it’s important to understand the risk factors. Take the test to find out if you are at risk.

Eat well to beat diabetes

If you are overweight or have a large waist size, type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed by reducing your weight and waist size. Every kilogram lost is associated with a 16% reduction in the risk of diabetes. Along with increased physical activity, eating a healthy diet will help you manage your weight. No weight loss program has been proven to be more effective than another, which is why a healthy and balanced diet is recommended.

If you have been diagnosed with prediabetes in the past or have type 2 diabetes, it is especially important to control your weight.

A healthy weight makes diabetes more manageable and can delay the onset of some of the disease’s more unpleasant complications.

What is a healthy diet?



Vegetables can be eaten in abundance without worry. They’re low in calories and inexpensive, so incorporate them into every meal.

Vegetables contain a lot of fiber. They are important for good digestion, increase the feeling of fullness after a meal and slow the absorption of sugars in the blood.

The more variety of vegetables you eat, the better. However, potatoes, yams, cassava and plantains are not taken into account when calculating the five foods per day.

These vegetables are very high in starch and should therefore be eaten in moderation. Beans and legumes count towards the five meals per day calculation and are a great way to add lean protein to meals.

Whole grains, like brown rice and wholemeal bread, are complex carbohydrates. It has been debated whether people with or at risk for type 2 diabetes should eat carbohydrates, but when it comes to carbohydrates, quality matters. It’s all too easy to make refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, pasta, and most grains, the staple of every meal, but it should be avoided.

Whole grains are better than refined grains because the seed coat is retained.

It is often the most nutritious part of the grain, containing fiber and protein that will keep you fuller for longer.

Read food labels carefully: some products claim to contain “healthy whole grains” but are also full of sugar and other additives. Not so long ago, brown bread was simply white bread dyed brown.

Protein is associated with high levels of fullness (feeling of fullness) and can help control your appetite. Some of the best sources of protein also contain fiber, vitamins, and / or healthy fats. Other sources can be high in fat and salt; processed meats are of particular concern and should be eaten, at most, infrequently.





Good sources of protein are fish, lean, unprocessed meats, lentils, low-fat Greek yogurts, eggs, nuts, and many beans (for example, soy beans used to make tofu).

Fruits are good for us because they contain high levels of vitamins, minerals and fiber. However, some types of fruit are high in sugar. So try to include a wide variety of them in your diet, but most of your five calories per day come from vegetables. Tropical fruits, in particular, tend to be high in sugar.

Choose whole fruit over juices and smoothies. Whole fruits contain fiber, which slows down your body’s absorption of sugars and makes you feel full.

Fruit juices have been stripped of most of their fiber and are therefore essentially sugary drinks. The same goes for smoothies, but it depends on how they were prepared.

Fruit juice also makes it harder to judge portion sizes, making it easier to overeat.

Dried fruits are generally very sweet and one serving is about a tablespoon. It is easy to exceed this amount, so it is better to eat fresh fruit.

Fat is essential for good health, but we don’t need a lot of it. They are also associated with high levels of satiety (fullness after eating), which helps control your appetite.

It is important to eat the right types of fats. Some fats are unhealthy, such as trans fats, found in processed foods, and saturated fats, found in processed meats, ghee, or lard.

Other fats have a protective effect. Good fats include extra virgin olive oil and fats found in fish, vegetables, and nuts.

Foods high in fat and sugar are very unhealthy and should be avoided. Beware of foods labeled “low fat,” as the fat can be replaced by other unhealthy ingredients.

The water

Thirst is often confused with hunger, so it’s important to stay hydrated if you’re trying to eat better.

Water is the best solution because it is calorie-free and there is no doubt that it is good for us.

Many other drinks are loaded with sugar or contain caffeine and additives; sodas, energy drinks, and lattes are especially bad.

Store drinks with artificial sweeteners as an occasional treat (proven to increase our craving for sugary foods).

If you don’t like the taste of water, give it extra flavor by adding healthy ingredients like citrus, ginger, or mint. You can also try herbal teas.

The amount of water you need varies, but clear or very pale urine is a good sign that you are getting enough.

Burn calories: gym or daily activity

Exercise is essential for good health. It not only helps maintain a healthy weight, but also lowers blood sugar levels because it helps your body use insulin more efficiently.

There is no need to sign up for the gym, just aim for a high level of daily activity including walking, housework, playing with the kids, and recreation – whatever you want. move.

Can Strict Diet Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

New research has shown that the blood sugar levels of people with type 2 diabetes can return to normal by following a very low-calorie diet. Study participants followed total diet replacement programs under close medical supervision. Studies have shown that significant weight loss reduces the amount of fat in the liver and pancreas. This brought blood sugar levels back to normal and improved insulin function. The results were less encouraging for participants who had had type 2 diabetes for more than four years, and medical surveillance was a crucial part of the research.