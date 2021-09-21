how Jean Castex’s QR code ended up on the internet – RT en français

By answering a question from a reader, the daily Liberation confirmed that the QR code of the Prime Minister’s health pass had indeed been found accessible online. But it wouldn’t be a security breach or a hack.

On September 19, CheckNews (the service of fact-checking Daily Release) was solicited by a reader about a man claiming to be in possession of the QR code for Jean Castex’s health pass. Relayed by The Parisian, the information comes from a man named Mathis Hammel, director of the cybersecurity department of the Sogeti group, an information technology consulting company specializing in local professional services. Mathis Hammel posted the QR code of a health pass on his account, announcing: “Game over, I have the Prime Minister’s QR code for vaccination.” However, he assured to have obtained the document in a completely legal way: “Promise, I obtained it in a legal way and I will not do anything with it, call me if you want a helping hand in cybersecurity.”

Game over, I have the Prime Minister’s vaccination QR code 😇@JeanCASTEX promised i got it legally and won’t do anything with it, call me if you want a cybersecurity helping hand pic.twitter.com/BB41xTpdRW

– Mathis Hammel (@MathisHammel) September 18, 2021

Release asserted that it was not “any breach of security or authorization.” It would initially be a photo of the Prime Minister taken by a professional photographer. According to the newspaper, the photo dates from September 13, during a trip by Jean Castex to an Ehpad in Clamart (Hauts-de-Seine). AFP would have removed the cliché according to the same source.

The case began on September 16 after a tweet from developer David Libeau who then reacted to the visibility of Jean Castex’s QR code on the photo. “Nice your health pass,” he tweeted for the Prime Minister.

The resolution of the QR code would then have been optimized to obtain it as Mathis Hammel presented it on Twitter. The latter would have contacted the Governmental Alert and Response Center for Computer Attacks (CERT-FR) as soon as he became aware of it. The photo will have finally been deleted from the agency’s website on September 19.

The photographer, contacted by CheckNews, then explained to have “made a mistake by publishing a little quickly” the shot in question. During this time, it was possible to download Jean Castex’s health pass from the TousAntiCovid application, as the newspaper explains, subject to identity control.

Contacted by the two media, the Prime Minister’s office assured the Parisian want to “avoid any malicious use of data” but without confirming the information.